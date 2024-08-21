NHL Rumors: Thatcher Demko, and Yaroslav Askarov

Vancouver Canucks Thatcher Demko may not be ready for Camp

Tyler Kuehl of Daily Faceoff: Rick Dhaliwal said on Sportsnet 650 radio that Vancouver Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko might not be ready for the start of training camp.

“ is progressing,” Dhaliwal said. “But no timetable on when he’s going to be 100% healthy…At the time , he had not skated since . Rehab is not as fast as some want, but I’m not hearing any setbacks.”

The Canucks are keeping things quiet with regards to Demko.

Dhaliwal added that it wouldn’t be a surprise if the Canucks looked at the goaltender market again and that they may need to find some insurance.

Despite the trade request, it’s still going to cost quality to land Yaroslav Askarov

Michael Gallagher: Nashville Predators GM Barry Trotz figured a trade request was coming from Yaroslav Askarov’s camp once Juuse Saros was signed to his eight-year contract.

(Gallagher) got the sense from the conversations that Trotz and Askarov clashed personality-wise for Trotz to only want to commit year-by-year to Askarov and not longer.

Michael Gallagher: Trotz has been adamant all along that the return for Askarov has to be a good NHL roster player or involve an A-level prospect. A draft pick and B-level prospect won’t get it done.

Alex Daugherty: “I’ve seen some say the Askarov situation is Trotz’s “first big mistake” but that feels premature. As the GM who did not draft Askarov, he signed the proven commodity to a fair market deal over the 22-year-old prospect. Will be years before we know the result of this choice.”

Alex Daugherty: “Lastly, I think the trade request works in Trotz’s favor. Though there’s a shift in bargaining power, it comes with an added bonus: a bidding war during a slow month. It’s mid-August. GMs have time to stare at their rosters. More will give BT a call than would have pre 7/1.”

James Nichols: Source didn’t have a yes that the New Jersey Devils would be interested in Yaroslav Askarov, but didn’t say no either. Either way it doesn’t seem likely.