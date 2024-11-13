NHL Rumors: The Anaheim Ducks Have Some Players Who Will Interest Others

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta when asked about the Anaheim Ducks and who could become available.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kate Pettersen: “Now, we’re rebuild seems to be the theme right now around the league, with a handful of teams, and Anaheim is another one in more of a true rebuild. So a shaky start to the season isn’t really surprising.

Cam Fowler‘s name, thrown around as a potential trade earlier, ahead of the season. Is that something that might materialize now?

NHL News: Capitals, Penguins, Ducks, Hurricanes, Leafs, Blackhawks, and Jets

Pagnotta: “It’s, this is another you know, you’ve got a lot of defensemen that are out there that are out there that have a little bit of term on their contract. He’s at $6.5 million. He’s got another year in his contract after the season Kate.

And he’s somebody, as you mentioned, there was talk at the start of the season and in preseason about at least figuring out the different pathways that they could take if they want to move them. He wants to go to a contender. Just like John Gibson, the goaltender there as well.

They’re kind of over this little rebuild situation that they’re in. But because of that extra year, that value has cropped up a little bit. He’s not in an expiring deal. This isn’t a rental situation. So those conversations will continue as the season progresses.

And there was another defenseman out there in Columbus, Ivan Provarov, who also similar situation, but it’s going to be at the top of a wish list because of his contractual status. With Fowler’s one extra year, you’re going to get a little bit more value. Anaheim would probably retain a portion of that contract to help a deal moving forward.

So we’ll keep monitoring things in Anaheim. It doesn’t sound like anything is imminent from that perspective, but teams are certainly starting to do you know their due process find out what the options are.

NHL Rumors: Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers, and the Boston Bruins

And Fowler certainly on some teams radars, along with some of their prospective unrestricted free agents up front, Frank Vatrano, Robby Fabbri and Brock McGinn, both on, excuse me, all three on expiring deals. not the greatest, the starts for them, so that might extend closer to the deadline.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.