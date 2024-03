NHL Rumors: The Avs and Bardakov, and the top college, CHL and European Free Agents

Avs prospect Zakhar Bardakov not ready to come over just yet

Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now: The Colorado Avalanche acquired forward Zakhar Bardakov from the New Jersey Devils for Kurtis MacDermid.

Bardakov’s KHL season is over and his contract expires on April 30th. He wants to play one more season in the KHL before signing an NHL contract according to agent Shumi Babaev.

“I think he’ll come to play for the Colorado Avalanche after next season.”

Ranking the top college, CHL and European free agents

Corey Pronman of The Athletic: Ranking the top college, CHL, and European free agents.

1. Collin Graf, RW, Quinnipiac-ECAC – projected middle-of-the-lineup player.

2. Maxim Tsyplakov, RW, Spartak-KHL – projected to play NHL games.

3. Oscar Eklind, LW, Lulea-SHL – projected to play NHL games.

4. Jacob Quillan, C, Quinnipiac-ECAC – projected to play NHL games.

Boston Hockey Now: Source saying that the Boston Bruins are the frontrunners for Quillan and they’re not in on Graf.

5. Cooper Black, G, Dartmouth-ECAC – projected to play NHL games.

6. Victor Ostman, G, Maine-Hockey East – projected to play NHL games.

7. Samuel Mayer, LHD, Ottawa-OHL – has a chance to play games.

8. Christian Fitzgerald, C, Wisconsin-Big Ten – has a chance to play games.

9. Drew Bavaro, RHD, Notre Dame-Big Ten – has a chance to play games.

10. Riese Gaber, RW, North Dakota-NCHC – has a chance to play games.

11. Jakub Rychlovsky, LW, Bili Tygri-Czechia – has a chance to play games.

12. Dylan Wendt, RW, Western Michigan-NCHC – has a chance to play games.

13. Carter King, C, Denver-NCHC – has a chance to play games.

14. Joshua Eernisse, RW, Michigan-Big Ten – has a chance to play games.

15. John Prokop, LHD, Union-ECAC – has a chance to play games.

16. Daniil Gutik, RW, Admiral-KHL – has a chance to play games.

17. Ben Kraws, G, St. Lawrence-ECAC – has a chance to play games.

18. Marcus Sylvegard, RW, Vaxjo-SHL – a long shot to play games.

19. Marcus Hardegard, LHD, Lulea-SHL – a long shot to play games.

20. Zac Funk, LW, Prince George-WHL – a long shot to play games.

21. Karsen Dorwart, C, Michigan State-Big Ten – a long shot to play games.

22. Jaxon Nelson, C, Minnesota-Big Ten – a long shot to play games.

23. Jacob Bengtsson, LHD, Boston College-Hockey East – a long shot to play games.

24. Justin Hryckowian, C, Northeastern-Hockey East – a long shot to play games.

25. Luke Krys, RHD, Providence-Hockey East – a long shot to play games.

26. Arttu Hyry, RW, Karpat-Liiga – a long shot to play games.

27. Dalton Bancroft, RW, Cornell-ECAC – a long shot to play games.

28. Bret Link, RW, Colorado College-NCHC – a long shot to play games.

29. Andrei Chivilyov, C, SKA-KHL – a long shot to play games.

30. T.J. Hughes, C, Michigan-Big Ten – a long shot to play games.

31. Lynden Breen, C, Maine-Hockey East – a long shot to play games.

32. Connor Punnett, RHD, Oshawa-OHL – a long shot to play games.

33. Simon Tassy, RW, Wisconsin-Big Ten – a long shot to play games.

34. Joey Larson, RW, Michigan State-Big Ten – a long shot to play games.

35. Gleb Veremyev, LW, Colorado College-NCHC – a long shot to play games.