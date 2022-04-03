NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres, and 11 Coaches on Expiring Deals or are Interims

Sabres waiting on Levi

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek said that Buffalo Sabres are waiting on NCAA goaltending prospect Devon Levi who had a 1.54 GAA, .952 save percentage and a 21-20-1 record.

“The Buffalo Sabres (are) also awaiting word on Devon Levi, whether he’ll turn pro or go back to Northeastern.”

A third of coaches are on the last year of their deals or have an interim tag

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek runs through the NHL coaches who are in the last year of their deals or have an interim tag.

Dallas Eakins – Anaheim Ducks

Derek King – Chicago Blackhawks

Jeff Blashill – Detroit Red Wings

Rick Bowness – Dallas Stars

Jay Woodcroft – Edmonton Oilers

Andrew Brunette – Florida Panthers

Martin St. Louis – Montreal Canadiens

John Hynes – Nashville Predators

Mike Yeo – Philadelphia Flyers

Bruce Boudreau – Vancouver Canucks

Dave Lowry – Winnipeg Jets

Bowness’ deal with the Stars may have a club option attached to it. When Brunette was the Panthers assistant coach, he had one year left on his deal. Oilers GM Ken Holland said they will deal with Woodcroft in the offseason.

Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks head coach Bruce Boudreau and his two-year contract with the team.

“I think there’s a lot of people wondering what might be happening or not happening in Vancouver. Bruce Boudreau and the Canucks, they have a great record since he got there.

“He’s on a one-year contract and there’s an option for next year. Nobody will tell me exactly what it is but I think that I’ve kind of pieced it together, and that is that the Canucks have an option to keep him or not, but if they don’t, there’s a payment that has to go to Boudreau and also, Boudreau has an option not to return and if that was to happen, I don’t think he gets a payout but it would put him on the open market at the end of the year.

I mean Ron, I’m surprised this is even a conversation with the record he has and how much the fans definitely love him out there. The math is not good for them to make the playoffs but there record has been excellent. I’m surprised we’re at this point but there appears to be something going on.”

