NHL Rumors: The Buffalo Sabres, and the World Championships

The Buffalo Sabres are looking for experience

TSN: The Buffalo Sabres are in the market for hiring an experienced coach according to Darren Dreger.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

James Duthie: “Meanwhile, the Sabres aren’t going anywhere, but you could take that literally to. They haven’t gone anywhere now in 13 years as far as the playoffs Dregs. Is the autopsy already started?

Darren Dreger: “Yes it has and look, experienced coaches who are looking for a change or at least an opportunity, need to start lining up. We’re talking about Craig Berube and maybe Todd McClellan. What about Dean Evanson? What about the return of Lindy Ruff to the Buffalo Sabres?

I mean, all of that can’t be discounted based on what we heard from Kevyn Adams the GM of the Sabres as part of his media availability. Now he accepted responsibility and also applied some of the struggles of the Buffalo Sabres to his players. He discounted the fact that they’re a young team. Na na, he says they’ve got enough experience. They need to be better. So if he’s hiring an experienced coach truth, that’s the missing piece, then obviously Kevyn Adams is on the clock as well.

Andy Strickland: Would think that Craig Berube is near the top of the Sabres list.

Will Macklin Celebrini be joining Connor Bedard at the World Championships?

TSN: Darren Dreger says that Team Canada will have 2023 first-overall draft pick Connor Bedard playing for them at the World Championships, and potential 2024 first-overall pick Macklin Celebrini could join him.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

James Duthie: “Meanwhile, the World Championship approaches. Team Canada continues to put his team together. Connor Bedard, the first overall pick from last year is going. Could the first overall pick coming this year and be going as well?

Darren Dreger: “He could be. Macklin Celebini, he’s been asked by Team Canada to report to the Worlds and the expectation is that he will accept. So you’ve got two young guns there to bolster the lineup in Bedard and Celebini.

Beyond that, the roster for Team Canada heading over to Prague looks pretty solid. You’ve got Dylan Cozens, Bo Byram from Buffalo Sabres. In goal, the experience of Jordan Binnington from the St. Louis Blues. Colton Parayko, the big defenseman from the Blues also expected to accept the invitation from Teen Canada.

Big question mark beside Sidney Crosby. Mean the penguin season isn’t even completed yet. So it’s uncertain as to whether or not he’ll be available.