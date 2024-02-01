NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames And Their Pending Free Agents

NHL Network: Elliotte Friedman on NHL Tonight when asked about the Calgary Flames and their pending UFAs.

Mike Johnson: “Now, another team that I was expecting way more Calgary Flames and I think they’ve sort of stubbed their toe the last little bit. Does that make it easier for Craig Conway?

We know about (Noah) Hanifin. We know about (Elias) Lindholm. We know (Chris) Tanev. Do we know about (Jacob) Markstrom? They have some really good players that could kickstart a reload instead of a rebuild. What’s the mood in Calgary right now given where they are in the standings?

Friedman: “Mike, I don’t think that what’s happened this year has really changed a lot in terms of what their philosophies were. I think it comes down to what the the players involved want. Like a lot of these players, because their contracts are up or because they have no-trade clauses, they have control over where they’re going.

I think with, I think with Noah Hanifin, there was a time this year where I thought Noah Hanifin was going to resign. And then they lost a few games. He kind of changed his mind. He’s, they’ve started talking again. I really think over the All-Star break Noah Hanifin is going to have to make a decision. Does he see his future in Calgary or does he see his future elsewhere? And I think the Flames have kind of asked him, you know, you’ve got to tell us what you’re thinking about here.

Chris Tanev, I’ve heard there’s a big market for him, not surprisingly. Reported on the weekend that Ottawa was a team that has interest in him too. They’re looking for true pros. He fits. Biggest question is, does he want to go to a team right now that’s not going to make playoffs? Maybe in the summer he might consider the Senators for next year, but I’m not sure now. I think there’s a lot of interest in him.

(before the trade last night) Lindholm again, I think there’s a ton of interest in him. Vancouver, among the other teams there. I think Colorado’s looked at Lindholm. I do think you’ll get traded.

And with Markstrom. The story I’ve heard with him, and Kevin, you’ve been lighting up the Devils fans. Like every time, you give the Devils fans coronaries.

Like what I’ve heard about Markstrom is, he does not like, he does not like this stuff. He does not like the speculation. It bothers him. And I think because of that there’s kind of like an unwritten agreement that they won’t go to Markstrom about waiving unless they’ve got a trade offer that’s so good, or he tells them that he wants to go somewhere, which I don’t believe has happened to this point. I think he just wants to play.”

Johnson: “But I’ll tell you what though, he lands in Jersey, Jersey becomes a pretty good contender in a wide open Metro. I don’t care where they finish. That team gets healthy, Markstrom in net, they’re a bit of a different team.”