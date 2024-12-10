NHL Rumors: The Calgary Flames Were Also Thinking Offer Sheet

Flames Nation: Jeff Marek said that the Calgary Flames were one of three teams that were also considering offer sheeting then Edmonton Oilers Dylan Holloway and Philip Broberg last offseason.

“All of this again, two other teams were interested in trying to get all the necessary ingredients together to offer sheet Broberg and Holloway. And it sounds very much like one of the teams was the Calgary Flames.

Just think about that for one second. When you think the Battle of Alberta, when you think about, like, the nastiness and the vitriol between these two teams, like my mind right away goes back to, you know, the days of the 80s when they would compete and, you know, one team would win the Stanley Cup one year, and the other would win it the other, the next.

Calgary was a really good team, and we think about those games between the two that would take about four and a half hours to play. You spend more time picking up gloves than announcing the goals. And these the days of Dave Semenko and Marty McSorley and Don Jackson and Tim Hunter and Jim Poplinski and everybody else going at it on the ice. Legitimate hatred between Edmonton and Calgary, the fan base didn’t get along, fights in the stands, etc.

And we fast forward to the summer of 2024 and that feud could have been played out with offer sheets. And just consider what that would have done to the Battle of Alberta, and if there would have been any more pressure on Edmonton to try to maneuver their, maneuver their player personnel in order to match the offer, knowing that it was the provincial rival.

I still don’t know who the third team was. That may remain a white whale for me, we shall see. But it sounds very much like Calgary was one of the other teams that were in pursuit of the offer sheet for Philip Broberg and Dylan Holloway.”

