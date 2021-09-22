NHL Rumors: The Canucks Continue To Try and Find Common Ground With Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes

Ben Kuzma of the Vancouver Province: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning on Monday on RFAs Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes.

“I’m not going to comment on negotiations and we’re continuing to have good dialogue and we want to get something done sooner than later and we’re still having conversations about a lot of different things.”

With Tyler Motte injured, the Canucks could look at bringing in some PTO’s. Benning:

“We’re talking to some guys and we’ll see where it goes. We’ll know in the next day or so. And if we’re bringing a guy in on a PTO, I want to be honest that he’s got a chance to sign a contract, if he performs well. “That’s our philosophy. If there’s a guy who can make the team better, we’re looking at that.”

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman: “I think they have considered everything especially with Hughes..”

Rick Dhaliwal: Friedman: “They have rarely talked term with Pettersson, kinda all over the place with Hughes. Kaprizov is Pettersson comparable. They are trying to figure it out, find common ground.”

Thomas Drance and Rick Dhaliwal of The Athletic: Elias Pettersson is in Michigan with fellow restricted free agent Quinn Hughes. They will train together as they wait to get new deals signed.

It’s not uncommon for top RFAs to come down the training camp wire, but it’s not common for a team to have two RFAs.

The sides keep saying they are not frustrating but it’s hard to see there not being some frustration with camp opening .

Hughes contract talks seem more advanced than with Pettersson, but a Hughes deal may need to wait for Pettersson. Hughes is the more likely of the two to sign a longer-termed deal.

The Canucks have about $16 million in salary cap space to work with but may prefer to be in the $14.5 to $15 million range.