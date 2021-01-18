NHL Rumors: The Chicago Blackhawks May Need A Full Rebuild But Not Easy To Do

TSN: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 when asked if the Chicago Blackhawks, their struggles, and if they can get worse.

“Yeah, well, will they get worse Michael by design? What we’re talking about here is a rebuild, and it seems pretty obvious that’s the direction they need to go in but it’s hard to do when you have a player of the significance of Patrick Kane. You know when Kirby Dach is healthy, he’s going to move the needle in Chicago. You’ve got DeBrincat. You’ve got so many other pieces, but you also have the uncertainty of Jonathan Toews.

You know there really hasn’t been an update on his health, other than the fact that we know he’s been placed on long-term injury, and when you do that with a player, we know he’s not coming back anytime soon. But is seems a little mysterious yet, as to what exactly is plaguing Jonathan Toews, and the organization and the Toews camp continue to work on that.

But with some of the names that are kind of floating around like Pierre-Luc Dubois as an example with the Columbus Blue Jackets, I can’t imagine that Stan Bowman hasn’t made calls to Columbus. You know, trying to figure that out.

Now, does he have the pieces that Jarmo Kekalainen would want? Who he could simply plug and play, and the way the Columbus Blue Jacket go. I don’t know. What we know is we continue to be told, that Columbus is going to be as patient as Jarmo needs to be to get what he needs for Pierre-Luc Dubois.

But that makes a lot of sense to me. A younger piece, maybe Laine comes into the discussion. I don’t know. It’s just wondering whether or not Chicago has the future assets to make a deal like that happen.”