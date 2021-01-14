NHL Rumors: The Columbus Blue Jackets Will Have Many Decisions To Make

Dubois is not the only decision the Blue Jackets have between now and the offseason

Aaron Portzline of The Athletic: Big changes could be coming after the season for the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Head coach John Tortorella is in the last year of his deal and it’s not a guarantee that he’ll be back. Captain Nick Foligno is in the last year of his deal. Both Joonas Korpisalo and Elvis Merzlikins are a year away from being UFAs and who will they want as their No. 1 goalie going forward?

Blue Jackets GM Jarmo Kekalainen is being patient with the Pierre-Luc Dubois situation.

TSN’s Ray Ferarro said that changes are coming and that the players know it.

Contract talks between the Blue Jackets and the 33-year old Foligno could be tricky. His offense has decreased the past couple of season’s and he’s not going to get the $5.5 million he’s currently making. They’ll make him a respectful offer and he may take a discount to stay.

The Tortorella and Foligno situations will likely wait until after the season.

If the Blue Jackets aren’t in the playoff race and get an offer they can’t refuse, they could move Dubois before the deadline. If not, they can hold on to him. A trade at the 2021 NHL draft seems like a likely scenario. More teams may be able to get involved.

There is basically no chance that both Korpisalo and Merzlikins will sign after the 2021-22 season, and the Blue Jackets won’t let one of them walk for nothing in free agency.

On what is next for the Blue Jackets and Dubois

Sportsnet: Chris Johnston last night when asked what is next between Columbus Blue Jackets head coach John Tortorella and Pierre-Luc Dubois after Tortorella’s comments yesterday (click here to read Tort’s comments).