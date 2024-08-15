NHL Rumors: The Detroit Red Wings Have Two RFA Unsigned – Moritz Seider and Lucas Raymond

NHL Tonight: Stu Grimson and Jamison Coyle talking about Detroit Red Wings RFAs defensemen Moritz Seider and forward Lucas Raymond.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Coyle: “Speaking of RFAs. Couple of big RFAs in Motown right now. Some of their young core pieces. Mo Seider on the back end. Lucas Raymond up front. Big RFAs, guys that they have to get signed.

They will get signed in due time. But if you’re a Red Wings fan, what do these two mean to the future and the success of the winged wheel?”

Grimson: “Oh, I think they’re, they’re important pieces. Seider, for sure. Remember a bit of a surprise pick going all the way back to his draft year.”

Coyle: “He was surprised how high he was selected.”

Grimson: “Right, exactly, right. But really, since he set foot on NHL ice, you know, commanding well north of 22 minutes a night. He’s been nothing short of 42 points per year, just in terms of the raw box score, the offense, the offensive statistics. So a guy that has shown you he’s a hardened asset, even at a rather Junior stage in his career, but some offensive upside. And just a big, rangy guy who defends exceptionally well.

Lucas Raymond has proven to be very consistent over the course of his career to this point. Seider more so, but these are two important building blocks to this rebuild of the broader Detroit Red Wings at the hands of architect Steve Yzerman and company.”

Coyle: “So if you’re a fan, I’ll pose the same question that I kind of did for the Bruins. If you’re a Red Wings fan, is there a level of concern out there that these guys aren’t done? Because there’s probably wings fans going, why aren’t these two guys signed or is this just part of the process when it comes to young RFAs?”

Grimson: “Yes and no. Yes, in this respect. I wouldn’t be terribly concerned for this reason – you had $17 million in cap space. You’ve got to be able to fit these two players. It doesn’t take a whole lot of creativity to stuff, these two players inside of, inside of that number.

The reason for concern is you’re talking about two assets, not just a single asset. More, more opportunity for things to go south or for it to turn into an extended RFA hold out.

But again, I think time has a way of kind of sorting these things out. We’ve still got better part of six weeks before we get serious about the business of hockey. I think the Wings are fine.”