NHL Rumors: The Edmonton Oilers and a little Calgary Flames

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Where Is It Hottest in Canada? episode

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “I’m glad you got us there because that was gonna be my next follow-up. There used to be very much a thing in the NHL, pre-salary cap, and even in the first few years of the salary cap once people started to really wrap their heads around it, and now that the salary cap is flat for this season, at least. Things are complicated and it’s hard to make deals.

But there used to be an old saying, before you fire a coach, you owe that coach a trade. You owe that coach a chance to shake up the roster and then if that doesn’t work, okay, your hands are clean, go ahead and fire the coach.

I know it’s hard with a cap being where the cap is, and how difficult it is to make trades, make moves in general, especially when you’re in a salary cap situation like the Oilers are in right now. But does Ken Holland owe Jay Woodcraft a trade to try to get this team out of this mess that they’re in right now?

Friedman: “If you’re asking me like, here’s my question for you, Jeff. Do you see somebody there right now who you think should be the coach of this team over Woodcroft. And I am taking into account that they went to a defensive system earlier this year. It seems to screw them up for a little bit.

Marek: “I don’t fire Jay Woodcroft right now. I don’t. I think you go shake up the roster first. And then if that doesn’t work, then all bets are off for everything, and everything’s on the table.

Because again, how many times have we had this, this same conversation. Is the issue here coaching or composition? And if you really believe and many people do and you don’t have to be a wise old hockey person to look at save percentages and say, huh, it may not be the whole problem, but it’s a big one. Then you say to yourself, this probably isn’t coaching, this is probably composition.

Friedman: “That’s what I think right now. That’s, I’m, by the way, I should have said when the guy said to me, I’m going ready to go to the bottom of the ocean to make the deal. He said at the bottom of the ocean with the Dracula squids, and I actually Googled what a Dracula squid is. It’s disgusting. He said I will go to the ocean with the bottom, the bottom of the ocean with a Dracula squids to make this deal.

Marek: “Oh, I just Google it. Look at those things. Oh my goodness.

Friedman: “I like honestly Jeff. I’m not afraid of a lot of things but the bottom of the ocean creeps me out. I have to say it really, It really does. You people who go down there. You are better than I am. I will confess.

Marek: “But the vampire squid of Hell…”

Friedman: “…is disgusting. Anyway…”

Marek: “Nice hockey podcast you got there.

Friedman:”Hey, welcome to Mutual of Omaha’s Wild Kingdom. But, but I agree with you, I think, you know, like, again, I was looking back at some of the goals this week. I know I’m sounding like a broken record and sometimes I, I really do think I repeat myself too much on this podcast, but I’m going to hammer this point.

And that is that when I see the goals, I see two problems. They’re not getting saves. And any good team that’s playing against them can get to wherever they want.

And here’s the other thing, Jeff, I know we’re going to talk about Toronto. I’m looking at Calgary right now. Okay. Calgary could have three defensemen on the market. Three good defensemen on the market. Noah Hanifin, Chris Tanev and Nikita Zadorov.

It would be hilarious to see Calgary bailing out Toronto and Edmonton on one level.”

Marek: “I can’t see it. I, honestly Friedge, I can’t see it.

Friedman: “Okay.”

Marek: “Honestly, can you can you see it?

Friedman: “Hey,

Marek: “Calgary throwing lifelines.”

Friedman: “I’m just saying this. I think they’ve begun to make their phone calls. Just to see what the market is. I don’t necessarily think anything’s happening soon, but I think they’re making their calls.

If I’m Edmonton. I’m looking to make a deal that addresses my two problems. We’re not getting enough saves and everybody’s going, who’s playing against us, wherever they want to go. How do I do that?

And even if it’s a bit lopsided, in the sense you have to give up, like, I don’t know if you’re giving up players, but, well, I mean, you might have to clear some salary out but you’re not necessarily giving up top players or top prospects. But if you have to give up draft capital to do it. If I’m the Edmonton Oilers, I’m saying McDavid, Draisaitl prime. The marching orders are, do what needs to get done.

Marek: “Do you know what Cliff Fletcher said to Sherry Bassin when..”

Friedman: “Draft Smaft.

Marek: “No, that’s a good one though. When they were talking about the Mats Sundin deal. The origins, like the beginning conversations of the Mats Sundin deal. Sherry Bassin brought up the name Wendel Clark and Cliff Fletcher said tell you what, I’ll do the deal with Wendell Clark on one condition. And Sherry said what’s that? And Cliff apparently said, You put me in the deal as well, because if I trade Wendel Clark, I will be run out of town. I’ll do the deal if you include me in the in the package going back to Quebec.

I bring that up for one reason. Craig Conroy doing a deal to help bail out Edmonton as one of his first major moves as general manager of the Calgary Flames. Does Craig Conway say sure, Kenny I’ll make that deal, put me in the deal as well.

Friedman: “Look, it would take, I don’t think you’re wrong, I don’t think you’re wrong at all. For me to do that, if I was in Craig Conway shoes, the number one…”

Marek: “a premium.”

Friedman: “It would be not just a premium, Jeff. LIke a premium is nice.”

Marek: “This would be a fleecing?”

Friedman: “I’m talking about a deal that we get a banner hung up in the new building. But that’s my point. It can’t just be a premium, it’s got to be like, if you’re gonna do that, and I agree with you, it’s incredibly unlikely. This is, this is a fun podcast argument.

But you have to make a deal that every one of your fans is going to look at and say, ‘Alright, I can deal with that.’ And then if Edmonton straightens themselves out and wins because you made that deal, they’ve still got to be able to say, ‘All right, I can live with that.’

I agree with you. It’s unlikely, but they’ve got the type of players that Edmonton could use.”