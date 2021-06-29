NHL Rumors: The Golden Knights could use Jack Eichel and have the pieces to get it done

The asking price for Eichel is high, but in theory the Golden Knights could do it

Tom Callahan of Vegas Hockey Now: The Vegas Golden Knights have a need for a No. 1 center. The Buffalo Sabres are asking a lot for center Jack Eichel, upwards of six or more pieces.

It is possible that the Golden Knights could clear the space to add Eichel and that they do have the assets that might get a deal done.

The Golden Knights have their first-round pick and the New Jersey Devils No. 36 pick.

Assets that could help the Sabres now – Reilly Smith has a year left at $5 million and Chandler Stephenson has three years left at $2.75 million.

Pieces to help the Sabres later – The Golden Knights may not be sold Cody Glass‘s development and would likely be a part of the trade.

If those pieces included, the Golden Knights would have just under $3 million cap space to sign four players.

* not saying that is what the Golden Knights are offering this, but shows how they could make it fit.

Tom Callahan of Vegs Hockey Now: The Buffalo Sabres are going to need to trade Jack Eichel before his no-movement clause kicks in. Speculation has the return not being as high as they had hoped.

The Golden Knights have prospects like Peyton Krebs and Cody Glass. The Sabres need some help in net but would they be interested in Logan Thompson? It’s very unlikely that the Sabres would have interest in Marc-Andre Fleury or Robin Lehner. Maybe a third team could be involved that would send the Sabres a goaltender.

Untouchables for the Golden Knights up front would be Max Pacioretty and Mark Stone. Trading Alex Tuch or Jonathan Marchessault wouldn’t be easy, likely the same with William Karlsson. Can’t see Alex Pietrangelo and Shea Theodore being traded. Zach Whitecloud and Nicolas Hague could be made available.