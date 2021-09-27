NHL Rumors: The Latest on Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators

TSN: Darren Dreger yesterday on TSN 1200 when asked about the latest on contract talks between the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk.

** NHLrumors.com transcription

“Yeah, I wish I did in terms of progress and a deal that is imminent. I mean it feels that way because both the Ottawa Senators and Newport Sports, who represent Brady Tkachuk have kept it very amicable, right. So any time there is some sort of media update it always comes in as ‘talks are progressing, there’s constant communication between both sides.’

That’s fine but the clock is ticking obviously to the start of opening night, getting into the NHL regular season. So, there is no deal that is close at this point. That’s not to say that it can’t happen very swiftly.

I think when you get to this stage in the negotiation, everybody knows what the lines are, right? Ottawa prefers a certain amount of term, a long-term. They know what they like in terms of the money. They don’t like giving up the bonus money. So the structure of the contract has been a back-and-forth to be sure.

But you have to wonder how long before one side or the other starts pushing towards a shorter term. I don’t think they are quite there yet. I don’t think they are quite there yet but I think both sides recognize, maybe more from the team side. The Ottawa Senators realize, look, they need Brady Tkachuk in the lineup for opening night. It’s not like he can just step on the ice and be Brady Tkachuk. He’s a great player, very good athlete. He’s young, he can bounce but he’s going to need a bit of time to get back to game-type of fitness.

I mean obviously, this week is going to be a crucial one, but to say , as we go into that new week that the deal is imminent, we’re not there yet.”