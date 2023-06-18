NHL Rumors: The Los Angeles Kings could be in on Pierre-Luc Dubois

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Barba$hev on speculation around Winnipeg Jets forward Pierre-Luc Dubois.

Marek: “Speaking of trades. What do you hear? What do you know? What’s the latest, last time we spoke was all about the Kings. Pierre-Luc Dubois.”

Friedman: “So I have thought for a lot that Dubois was going to end up in Montreal.

Marek: “We all did.”

Friedman: “And I don’t think I’m alone here, I know I’ve been very bold about it. My feeling on this, and this is the thing I’m always careful with, because as Isiah Thomas once told me when I was starting out in the business, around the draft, everybody lies. Everybody has an agenda. And I’m always careful about this.

But, I think the Kings have made this interesting. One of the more recent podcasts I said I think they’re in this. I think they’ve leaned in very hard, and I think that they’ve made it very clear to Winnipeg.

If they haven’t made an offer, they have basically let Winnipeg know, we’re in and we’re willing to make this work. We’ll see.

Initially, you talked about Rangers, Minnesota, and I don’t think you’re wrong, I’m not trashing my co-host. I don’t like that. But I think the Kings are very much in this now.”

Marek: “I also put Tampa and Dallas in there too. You want to trash those two while you’re at it.”

Friedman: “But you also mentioned Colorado on a one-year play. I don’t think that’s impossible but I think, we’re going to let the Kings exhaust their possibilities here. I think this is very real.”

Marek: “What I was doing there was talking about teams I believe Dubois would be amenable to going to.”