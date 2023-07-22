NHL Rumors: The Montreal Canadiens Latest

The Montreal Canadiens’ Prospects And Caufield

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey NOW:: During the dog days of summer, there is a not a lot going on. So, things turn to prospects and how they have fared during prospects camp, etc.

It is a slow time with lots of roundup coverage. One of the things that sticks out is the potential of Adam Engstrom. After that, there are the Alexis Lafreniere rumors that will never go away.

Now, let’s get to the meat err bicep of the matter. Videos of Cole Caufield indicate one thing next season. He will not get pushed around. While no one will confuse him for Marc Bergen, Caufield is bulking up this summer.

The Canadiens’ top goal scorer looks motivated and that is dangerous. Yes, the most important thing is Caufield needs to stay healthy. The other is that he is harder to push off the puck. It appears the winger has those things covered.

The Assist Of The Carey Price LTIR Contract

Marc Dumont of Montreal Hockey NOW: Carey Price and his LTIR contract allow Kent Hughes to have $8.8 million in cap space for the upcoming season. The General Manager can absorb at least one bad contract to gain some sweeteners.

Relief funds do not accrue throughout the season so the appeal of the Price situation is not quite what it appears. Trying to move that contract will be difficult given all those hefty signing bonuses. It is a deal that Arizona may not even tough. Usually, the Coyotes take on almost any dead contract.

Simply, Montreal will have the Price deal for the year and maybe next season too. Teams will not be eager to help a Canadiens team with very deep pockets. Arizona’s situation is too fluid and other teams will not lift a finger.

However, should Montreal reach its upper limit, the Canadiens have a little more room to spend. It comes with a price as they say.