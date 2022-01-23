NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers have Interest in Chychrun and DeBrusk, and Kadri Hires a New Agent

The Rangers have made an offer for Jakob Chychrun as the auction continues

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts said the Arizona Coyotes do have an offer for defenseman Jakob Chychrun.

“As we all know, we reported a couple of weeks ago Ron, what the Coyotes are looking for here is a package that includes a young player, a prospect and a first-round pick, And they do have that package from one team in the NHL as we speak now, essentially two former first-round players and a first-round draft pick.

Now that auction though does continue.

“L.A., Anaheim, Boston, Florida, Ron, who may very much be the team to watch through all of this. The Rangers as well are in on it. They have offered a package that includes Vitali Kravtsov and the Columbus Blue Jackets interested in the services of Jakob Chychrun as well.”

A top pending UFA hires a new agent

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on 32 Thoughts said that Colorado Avalanche pending UFA forward Nazem Kadri has a new agent.

“Jeff, one of the biggest free agents upcoming, pending a signing of course, one of the biggest UFAs if not the biggest right now is Nazem Kadri and the ground around him has shifted.

Nazem Kadri has a new agent. Darren Ferris will be representing Kadri now. He’s from Quarrtexx, the same agency that Kent Hughes just left to become the general manager of the Montreal Canadiens.

But that’s a pretty big storyline considering how much interest there will be at Kadri in the end of the season if he does not re-sign in Colorado.”

** NHLRumors.com transcription

The Rangers have inquired about Jake DeBrusk

Sportsnet: Jeff Marek on the 32 Thoughts on Boston Bruins forward Jake DeBrusk and the New York Rangers interest in him.

“Ya, the New York Rangers, on of the more interesting teams to watch come the trade deadline time. We know their having a really good season and looking for at least one more forward.

They’ve inquired about Jake DeBrusk with the Boston Bruins

** NHLRumors.com transcription