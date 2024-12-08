NHL Rumors: The New York Rangers Need to Find Some More Offense

The Fourth Period: David Pagnotta and Dennis Bernstein talking about the New York Rangers and how they need more offense and secondary scoring.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Kater Pettersen: “Yeah, and speaking of New York, where do you think they go from here? What’s the next move? What’s your prediction for, you know, how this unfolds with that extra cap space?”

Pagnotta: “Well, yeah, they want to address the offense and add secondary scoring to the lineup. Reilly Smith hasn’t really provided that presence so far this season.

And now with I think, they’re at just over eight and a half million in current space, and that will continue to accrue as the season moves along. So they’ve got an ability to address both ends of the, of the ice. They can bring in some extra scoring by looking at someone up front, and they have the the ability now to eventually replace Trouba’s presence on that back end in a top four role by bringing in another defenseman.

So I think Drury is going to continue to look to see where he can fit one of those holes. We’ll see again. They’ve got a game night against Pittsburgh. They’ve got a player in Marcus Pettersson on that back end that could be an attractive piece for them, but the Rangers have dipped. Let’s see what they do. Let’s see if this kind of jolts them a little bit. Now that Trouba’s out of the mix.”

Bernstein: “I think it’s all offense, Kate. I think when you look at the regression of Mika Zabanejad, uh, (Alexis) Lafreniere people thought, may he be at the 100-point season this year. That’s not happening as well. Thinks gotta be offense.

And going back to the deal with the Ducks, I’m surprised it wasn’t Frank Vatrano that came back. Like that would be a player that would, would help the offense more than would be. Look, that’s a salary dump, and you’re going to make it, obviously like, this can’t be the last move for Chris Drury, right? It can’t be, right? If you’re going to change the paradigm in New York, it’s got to be offense. I think good enough defense.

Look, they’re never going to be a puck possession team. You’re going to need (Igor) Shesterkin to play better. Jonathan Quick’s got to stay at that level. But for me, it’s the offense. It has to be a scoring winner for this team to help galvanize this offense that has really, you know, been average at best all season.

Pettersen: “Well, we talk about blocking out the outside noise you mentioned. You know, this should settle down the Rangers room, but if you’re in a room where, you know, it’s not done, how much does that really do?

Pagnotta: “Well, it’s a great question, because now it’s like, okay, everyone’s kind of possibly looking over their shoulder for what’s next.

Talking to some people around the club. There was a little bit of friction continuing to build in that room with Trouba there. So maybe just eliminating that presence.

Pettersen: “A small piece.

Pagnotta: “Right. Takes a little bit of pressure off, and at least they can focus on their games.

Kreider was asked this morning, before this trade happened, where his mindset is with Touba likely going, he goes, ‘Look, I’ll deal with that tomorrow. We’ll talk about it tomorrow. We got to focus on the game at hand.’ Which is kind of what you want to hear from, from one of your leaders. So focus on the game against Pittsburgh. They’ve got three other games after night against non playoff teams.

So it’s an opportunity to collect 4Ws in a row. You get a little bit of that quote, unquote friction out of the room. Maybe this kind of gets them back on track here.

Pagnotta: “Yeah, I agree on that, and especially the schedule. Look at the next three games, definitely winnable games. I think they got Pittsburgh, Seattle at home, they got, those are games they got to win. They’re not must wins, not going to eliminate them for the playoff race, but they’ve got to win.

The other questions with respect to the room, Kate, who gets ‘C’ now? Do they wait to the offseason? Do they anoint one of the guys, like Kreider or, or breadman to wear the C, now? What happens there?

I don’t think, I think it’s a little overplay with respect to leadership. Today’s point, maybe there was some friction in the room, which wouldn’t have helped. I think this takes the heat off a lot of people, because now, okay, there was one move. Now we’re going to play the game.

So do I think there’s an, a comparable move 24-48 hours behind this? No, I don’t. I think it buys time for Chris Drury to reassess now. But I think in the next, you know, four to six weeks, you’re probably going to see another trade if they continue to play at this level.

Pettersen: “So the hope, I suppose, right now is settle in, try to get back into a rhythm, get the offense going, and then see where it goes and let the chips fall. It’s part of the business.

Pagnotta: “Yep, exactly.

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.