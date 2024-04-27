NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers Could Have an Interesting Offseason

The Philadelphia Flyers will be eyeing the trade and free agent market

Charlie O’Connor: Philadelphia Flyers GM Daniel Briere said that they don’t expect defenseman Marc Staal or forward Denis Gurianov back next season.

Anthony Di Marco of The Fourth Period: The Philadelphia Flyers rebuild continues and they have some nice young pieces in place going forward. They held a playoff position for a good portion of the season but struggled down the stretch.

The Flyers do lack top-end talent and they are thin down the middle throughout their organization. They have two first-round and two second-round this year and next. They will see what is available on the free agent and trade market.

Don’t expect the Flyers to move a lot assets for players in their late 20’s. It it interesting that they are linked to Ottawa Senators defenseman Jakob Chychrun. He does make some sense to partner with Jamie Drysdale. There is consider over his injury history and it would like take some young forwards to acquire him and he’d need a big contract extension.

Though he may not be available, but 24-year-old Buffalo Sabres defenseman Mattias Samuelsson would make sense. He has six years left at $4.29 million.

Don’t believe a Sean Walker reunion is going to happen. He’d likely get more on the open market.

The Flyers will have their eye on available centers. Don’t expect them to go after Trevor Zegras.

Don’t think the Flyers are shopping Joel Farabee and his four years left at $5 million per but they are going to be exploring all options. The Flyers won’t just give away Morgan Frost, who has been available all season.

Keys to the Philadelphia Flyers offseason

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN:

Projected 2024-25 cap space: $2,186,072

2024 draft picks: 1st, 1st (FLA), 2nd (compensatory), 2nd (CBJ), 3rd, 5th (LA), 5th (VGK), 6th, 6th (STL), 7th

The Flyers will be looking at the goalie market this offseason with Carter Hart out indefinitely.

The Flyers have limited salary cap space, but not major free agents to re-signed. Additions could come from within as they have some prospects deserving a shot.