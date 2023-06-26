NHL Rumors: The Philadelphia Flyers – St. Louis Blues trade speculation and fallout

Anthony SanFilippo: Still expect at some point that Kevin Hayes will be traded to the St. Louis Blues and that Tony DeAngelo will be traded to the Carolina Hurricanes with salary being retained by the Flyers. Flyers GM Danial Briere still has some work he needs to do.

Anthony Di Marco: So it sounds like it will just be Kevin Hayes ending up in St. Louis. It’s more or less a salary dump so don’t expect much of a return.

Elliotte Friedman: (yesterday morning) Have heard that Torey Krug is leaning towards not waiving his no-trade clause. We’ll see how this plays out over the next day or so.

Pierre LeBrun: Things can always change but , Krug won’t waive his no-trade clause to go to the Philadelphia Flyers.

Darren Dreger: Flyers GM Daniel Briere was exploring all his options, looking for another option for Krug. As LeBrun notes, unless there is a change, that part of the trade is basically done.

Greg Wyshynski: “Torey Krug, who was signed to replace Alex Pietrangelo, who left partially because the Blues wouldn’t give him a full no-movement clause to block things like being shipped out one day because of his salary.”

Joe Haggerty: Feels like the Boston Bruins would be one of the few places that St. Louis Blues defenseman Torey Krug would waive his no-trade clause for.

David Pagnotta: The Toronto Maple Leafs are among the few teams that have spoken with the Flyers about Travis Sanheim. If Sanheim isn’t part of the Blues trade talks, believe things will pick up with other teams.

The Maple Leafs have also looked at Calgary Flames Noah Hanifin.

Anthony Di Marco: Would think that the Flyers are trying to acquire another first-round pick. Would any Sanheim return include a first?

Someone said to yesterday that Sanheim may have to trade now that all this speculation and news is out there.

Anthony SanFilippo: The Flyers are now pivoting on defenseman Travis Sanheim and are talking to other teams.

The Toronto Maple Leafs have been mentioned but , have been told that as of that time, they hadn’t spoken.

Anthony Di Marco: Have been told that the Winnipeg Jets are one of the teams the Flyers have spoken with about Sanheim.

Anthony SanFilippo: Wouldn’t say that a Travis Sanheim trade to the St. Louis Blues is dead, but it’s more complicated with Torey Krug not part of the deal.