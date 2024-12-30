NHL Rumors: The Pittsburgh Penguins and Vancouver Canucks Shouldn’t…

The Pittsburgh Penguins shouldn’t give up anything for Nils Hoglander

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: (mailbag) The Minnesota Wild gave a first, second, third, and fourth for defenseman David Jiricek earlier in the season, a price that was too much for the Pittsburgh Penguins. Alexandre Carrier would have been a nice add to the Penguins.

The Penguins shouldn’t give up anything to the Vancouver Canucks for Nils Hoglander. They should get a pick(s) in along with Hoglander and not give them up.

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman doesn’t think the Vancouver Canucks shouldn’t trade Elias Pettersson or J.T. Miller.

“You know, I think that when you, when you take a look at it, and you see that team, they are better with both of those guys on their roster. And I believe that that is their goal. Is to play, is to continue long term. Like they signed J.T. Miller long-term. They signed Pettersson long-term. Like they, they want to have those players on their team.

Like trading either one of those guys is not, it’s hard to win that trade. Really hard to win that trade. So I think that’s the goal.

The more I think about it, the more I think about last weekend, it was just like, I think on some level, the organization said, kind of like, enough of this.’ And now everything’s out there. Everybody knows it’s out there. We saw how what Tocchet said. We saw what (Quinn) Hughes said. We saw what Pettersson said. We saw what Miller said.

And, you know, sometimes I think it’s like, as someone this morning compared it to, like, your your first big fight with a new partner. Like, Okay, we got that out of the way, now we can all move on. And I kind of wonder if that’s the goal here.

