NHL Rumors: The Sharks and Logan Couture, and the Islanders and Mitch Marner

Sharks GM Mike Grier shooting down the speculation that he's looking to trade captain Logan Couture.

“Just one more thing I want to put to bed for you media guys is, stuffs out there that I’m looking to trade Logan Couture or anything like that. That is absolutely false.

If you look at us bringing in young players here and having a young team, he’s exactly the type of person you want to have around your young players. He’s our captain. He’s our leader. He had a tough year. But we we love him as a person most importantly, and he’s still a heck of a hockey player.

So any of those, you guys can put any of those thoughts about me looking to trade our captain, put those to bed.”

David Kolb of The Hockey News: The New York Islanders don’t have a lot of salary cap for next season, so to fill their holes in free agency won’t be easy. Are there any ‘hockey trades’ out there? Do they move a contract to create some more flexibility?

If they could find the space somehow, UFA Jake Guentzel would really help but a trade for Mitch Marner would be more likely than signing Guentzel. There has been some speculation of Marner to the New York Rangers but they need help at center and not on the wing.

What could an Islanders-Toronto Maple Leafs trade look like? Would Adam Pelech ($5.75 million cap hit) or Ryan Pulock ($6.15 million cap hit) and a draft pick(s) for Marner work?

The Islanders would get the offense they need and the Leafs would improve their blue line and gain some cap space.