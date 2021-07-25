NHL Rumors: The Top Buyout and Offer Sheet Candidates

Thomas Drance of The Athletic: Top buyout candidates.

Mikko Koskinen – Edmonton Oilers – one-year, $4.5 million.

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $1.5 million

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $1.5 million

James Neal – Edmonton Oilers – two-years, $5.75 million

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $1,916,667

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $1,916,667

2023-24: Buyout cap hit – $1,916,667

2024-25: Buyout cap hit – $1,916,667

Loui Eriksson – Arizona Coyotes – one-year, $6 million

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $4 million

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $1 million

Tyler Johnson – Tampa Bay Lighting – three years, $5 million

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $1,055,556

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $2,805,556

2023-24: Buyout cap hit – $1,805,556

2024-25: Buyout cap hit – $1,555,556

2025-26: Buyout cap hit – $1,555,556

2026-27: Buyout cap hit – $1,555,556

Jake Virtanen – Vancouver Canucks – one-year, $2.55 mill

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $50,000

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $500,000

* put on unconditional waivers today

Braden Holtby – Vancouver Canucks – one-year, $4.3 million

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $500,000

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $1.9 million

Martin Jones – San Jose Sharks – three-years, $5.75 million

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $1,916,667

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $2,215,667

2023-24: Buyout cap hit – $2,916,667

2024-25: Buyout cap hit – $1,666,667

2025-26: Buyout cap hit – $1,666,667

2026-27: Buyout cap hit – $1,666,667

Olli Maatta – Los Angeles Kings – one-year, $3,333,225

2021-22: Buyout cap hit – $1,110,984

2022-23: Buyout cap hit – $1,111,121

James Mirtle and Dom Luszczyszyn of The Athletic: Offer sheet compensation for this year, from Cap Friendly.

ANNUAL AVERAGE (AAV) VALUE COMPENSATION $1 – $1,356,540 No Compensation $1,356,541 – $2,055,364 Third Round Pick $2,055,365 – $4,110,732 Second Round Pick $4,110,733 – $6,166,096 First Round Pick

Third Round Pick $6,166,097 – $8,221,463 First Round Pick Second Round Pick Third Round Pick $8,221,464 – $10,276,829 2 First Round Picks Second Round Pick Third Round Pick $10,276,830 – ∞ 4 First Round Picks

As usual offer sheets aren’t likely to happen, but for fun here are the top eight players that should be offer sheeted and possible contracts.

1. Elias Pettersson, Vancouver Canucks – $10M x 5 years

2. Adam Pelech, New York Islanders – $6.15M x 5 years

3. Andrei Svechnikov, Carolina Hurricanes – $8M x 6 years

4. Alex Barre-Boulet, Tampa Bay Lightning – $1.35M x 2 years

5. Kevin Fiala, Minnesota Wild – $6.15M x 5 years

6. Ilya Sorokin, N.Y. Islanders – $4.1M x three years

7. Igor Shesterkin, N.Y. Rangers – $6.1M x three years

8. Conor Garland, Vancouver Canucks – $5.5M x 4 years