NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs an outsider on Patrick Kane, and New York Rangers not in it

The Toronto Maple Leafs an outsider on Patrick Kane as the blue line may be more pressing

John Shannon: Earlier in the week had heard that the Maple Leafs met with Patrick Kane this week, Leafs sources said that the sides did NOT meet.

TSN: Pierre LeBrun thinks there are other teams who are more interested in Patrick Kane than the Toronto Maple Leafs as they have other areas that need more attention.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“You know I think the Leafs to me have felt like an outsider in this along. I do think that you know, you can’t discount them but I don’t think I’ve had them in the, on the, on the insider route in terms of the teams that have shown for interest.

You know we’re talking Buffalo, I mean Kevin Adams came out all right on the record to me yesterday, as you know in my rumblings in The Athletic and said, ‘yeah, you know, the Sabres have kept in touch with Kane.’ A hometown product and have interest in you know, that interest, I don’t know how that spike now with the injury to Tage Thompson? I don’t know. But Florida, Detroit, the Rangers but yeah, I don’t think you can completely discount the Leafs.

I just think that the least to be honest, if you really look at their needs, on D that’s where I think the pressing situation is and that’s why we’ve linked, and Dreg’s has as well. We’ve linked the Leafs to either (Chris) Tanev, or (Nikita) Zadorov from the flames and those conversations because I think if you’re the Leafs, that’s where you need to upgrade and that’s where I think Brad Treliving will try to upgrade is on the blue line.”

The New York Rangers are not in Patrick Kane

Larry Brooks of NY Post: Have learned that Patrick Kane won’t be returning to the New York Rangers. Sources have said that they haven’t been in on this season.

The 35-year-old Kane has been rehabbing in Toronto has started to talk to teams. The teams believed to have some interest include the Toronto Maple Leafs, Florida Panthers, Buffalo Sabres, Detroit Red Wings, Dallas Stars and Tampa Bay Lightning.

It’s not known if Kane is looking for a one-year deal or a multi-year deal.