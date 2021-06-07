NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs Could Make Some Big Changes If They Want

Hyman and Foligno likely won’t be back

Steve Simmons of the Toronto Sun: Toronto Maple Leafs pending unrestricted free agent Zach Hyman will get interest from around the league if he hits the open market.

Will he want to stay in Toronto or cash in elsewhere? The Leafs won’t be able to pay him as much as other teams will be willing to. He’ll likely get less term from the Maple Leafs as well.

He’ll likely get a five-year deal at $5 million a season and it won’t be from the Leafs.

Forward Nick Foligno might be interested in remaining with the Maple Leafs but they won’t be able to afford him.

The same Maple Leafs team could basically be back, but there are trade options

Kevin McGran of The Toronto Star: It’s sounding like Toronto Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas and president Brendan Shanahan plan to basically bring the same team back next with hopefully different results.

Would have to think that ownership may be losing patience along with the fans. Rogers may want to add and the Bell side may not care as much about the playoffs. Larry Tanenbaum is in the middle and is frustrated.

Dubas and Shanahan still believe in Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares and William Nylander.

The Maple Leafs current salary cap situation with the flat cap won’t allow them to do much. The Leafs have about $69 million committed to 14 players.

Forward Zach Hyman could get $5 million on the open market and would have to Leafs a hometown discount on a long-term deal if they want him back.

Goaltender Frederik Andersen could get around $5 million from someone. The Leafs will need to find a veteran goaltender at around $2 million to share the net with Jack Campbell.

It will be another year of budget signing for the Leafs. Forward Jason Spezza will likely return on another league-minimum deal.

Defenseman Travis Dermott is a pending RFA with arbitration rights and could be selected by the Seattle Kraken. Alex Kerfoot ($3.5 million) and Justin Holl ($2 million) could be other options for the Kraken.

Morgan Rielly has a year left on his contract and could be a trade option for the Maple Leafs and the return should be good.

Trading forward Mitch Marner could be an option. Would a Marner for Seth Jones (with a contract extension) work? A Rielly take could follow.

What about Marner for Jack Eichel? The move would save the Leafs about $1 million per season. Eichel does have an injury history and one of Auston Matthews or John Tavares would need to move to the wing.

What about Marner for Matthew Tkachuk or Johnny Gaudreau?