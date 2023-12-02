NHL Rumors: The Toronto Maple Leafs may not want to give up a first-round for a rental

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on the Jeff Marek Show on what he can see the Toronto Maple Leafs doing, if anything?

NHLRumors.com transcription

Marek: “What can you see the Maple Leafs doing comma if anything, Elliotte?

Friedman: “You know the second pair at the skate this morning, like Liam Fox was watching it a bit closer than I was and, you know, he pointed out it was, it was (William) Leggeson and (Jake) McCabe on the second pair with all the injuries. And I was thinking to myself, you know, that’s probably not what Toronto envisions at the start of the season. And Leggeson to his credit is actually played really well.

You know, I think this I, I really, you know you look at their record and looks okay. But you look at the record and you say I don’t mind that. I think there’s a concern about the number of games that have actually been won in regulation. And that is something that I look at because overtime and shoot out in the regular season has got nothing to do with overtime and shootout, overtime in the playoffs. So I don’t like, I think if you’re winning a lot in games like that, I don’t necessarily think it’s a good sign for what’s coming.

You know, I’ll say this. I think there are some questions being asked inside about what makes sense for us right now. Like what do we really think makes sense for us? And to me, I don’t believe, I’m beginning to wonder if they’re thinking like, pure rentals for a high price, like the Ryan O’Reilly of the world that they did last year. I don’t know if they think Jeff, that’s a good idea.”

Marek: “So you think more along the lines of stand pat or we’re only going to trade for players with term?

Friedman: “Well, I think that, I think it’s, like I don’t think they’ve made that decision one way or the other, but I think they’re thinking about it. If you take a look at, if you take a look, I mean depth player a depth D or something like that for a later pick or like a smaller prospect, I don’t have any issue with that. And the fact is, like, depending on how long (Mark) Giordano’s out here, they might have to do it anyway.

So like that, that I can see you but like for example, if someone’s saying to you, okay, we’ve got a UFA defenseman, and we’re asking you for like a first-round pick or one of your top prospects, I just don’t think you’re doing that.

Now, I’ll say this, like if you’re talking about say a Tanev or Zadorov or somebody else, and you either get permission to talk to them or think you or nudge-nudge, wink-wink thank you can sign them, then I think we’re talking about something else entirely.

But I just don’t think at top rental for a high price. I’m not convinced they’re going to believe that it makes sense for them.