NHL Rumors: The Trade Front is Quiet, But There Are Some Names to Keep an Eye On

Some players to keep an eye on that could be traded at some point

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman on Saturday Headlines on a quiet trade front but some names to keep an eye on.

“It’s early, there’s not a lot going on around trade wise right now. But there are a couple situations worth keeping eyes on around the NHL.

(Joel) Armia in Montreal, just called up after spending the beginning of the season in the American Hockey League.

Everybody knows about Conor Garland, how the Canucks have given him permission to seek a trade.

Kevin Labanc played his first game of the year the other night.

Anthony Mantha‘s in the lineup for Washington (last night) in Montreal but they’ve been looking around on him.

And Andrew Peeke is again out of the lineup for Columbus. Only one game played so far this year.

Keep an eye on those situations.”

Could the Calgary Flames trade goaltender Dan Vladar?

Sportsnet 960: Frank Seravalli on the Big Show with Rusic and Rose on the possibility of the Calgary Flames trading goaltender Dan Vladar

Host: “Want to get this out of the way first. We had David Pagnotta on from The Fourth Period, he’s saying the Flames exploring a deal potentially for Dan Vladar. Are you hearing the same thing?

Seravalli: “I mean I think they’ve been exploring for weeks. That’s the truth. They’re certainly open to the idea because they know that the best course of business for the Calgary Flames organization as a whole is to have Dustin Wolf in the NHL playing games.

That hasn’t been able to work itself out mostly just because the prices that they felt like teams were interested in paying for Dan Vladar weren’t commensurate with what they felt his value. And so now that you see teams open the season. Now that you see some injuries. Now that you see some heat being turned up on others, the smart play was to always be patient if you’re Craig Conroy and let teams come to you.

And, I mean, they’ve been open and exploring for weeks.”

Host: “Is there anything else around the Flames you think is percolating right now?

Seravalli: “I mean I don’t think so. I think they have a pretty good sense of what the market looks like for their players. They’ve engaged in healthy dialogue in terms of trying to get extensions signed. And they’re find of just in wait-and-see mode right now.