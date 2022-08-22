NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks and the New York Islanders

Do the Islanders turn to J.T. Miller? The Canucks don’t have the assets to move bad contracts

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show on after Nazem Kadri signed with the Calgary Flames, if the Islanders will call on J.T. Miller, and the Vancouver Canucks salary situation.

“So, I did talk to Kadri’s agent morning. The Islanders tried. Lou tried right up to the last minute to create cap space but they just ran out of time.

Calgary, the Islanders, Colorado, Carolina were the team in on Kadri. But here’s the thing guys, and this gets into Vancouver. First of all, I’ll be surprised if the Islanders do not revisit Miller and the Canucks. I think we’d all be surprised.

But here’s the thing. To make room under the cap, the Flames had to send a first round pick to the Canadiens. For those that want the Canucks to trade bad contracts, there’s a cost. You have to cough up a sweetener. And because the previous regiem here traded so many first and second rounders the last few years, the current regeim is not in a position to cough up a sweetener of that variety, which the Flames did for the Habs.

The Canucks are not in a position going forward to cough up any more first-round picks. People talk all the time about, it’s going to take a while for this new regeim to get out from under the mess that was created from the previous regeim. It takes time.

There is some trade interest in Canucks Michael DiPietro

Sekeres and Price: Rick Dhaliwal on the Sekeres and Price show on if there is any trade interest in Vancouver Canucks goaltender Michael DiPietro.

“So I’ve been told there is interest in DiPietro. I’ve been told that. So they’re talking to teams, agent and the player would obviously like a fresh start guys. He’s dropped on the depth chart.

One souce told me there could be a deal there on the table for Canucks, if they so choose. There are teams interested.

There was a rumor going around that he might sign in Europe but I’ve been told as of , that’s not on the table, signing in Europe. The desire is still to be moved to another NHL team.

If DiPietro loses the battle to Arturs Silovs. If DiPitro loses that battle, he may end up being assisgned to the East Coast Hockey League. Think about that. That would not be attractive.”