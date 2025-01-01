NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are Active on the Trade Market

The Vancouver Canucks will continue to be active on the trade market

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the Vancouver Canucks and if they will be active leading up to the trade deadline.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Justin Bourne: “So the NHL trade Freeze has ended. Who is, who do you see as being an active first out there?”

Seravalli: “My eyes have been on the Vancouver Canucks for two weeks now. They, I think as the trade freeze was being enacted, they were making calls right up until the very end.

Now look at the injuries that have piled up for them. This team was in a world of hurt moving the puck out of their own end when Filip Hronek was the only guy out of their lineup on the back end. Now take Quinn Hughes out, even for any measurable length of time, not just with the season that he’s having, creeping into the Hart trophy conversation.

But also looking at the rest of this defense corps as it’s currently assembled. I mean, you head over to Daily Faceoff, and you look at their pairings, it is pretty ugly for the Vancouver Canucks. You’re looking at four replacement-level NHL players and two regulars.

And that’s tough sledding for a team that’s really been as inconsistent as they’ve been. There’s been a lot happening so far this year in Vancouver. We can talk about (Elias) Pettersson and (J.T.) Miller, and we can talk about Thatcher Demko and the time that he’s missed, but I don’t know that we’ve properly assessed the Canucks yet, or have the ability to do so yet, with all of the injuries that they had.

They put together a roster in the summer that they haven’t had together for one single game as a complete team this season so far.”

Have you subscribed to our YouTube channel? It’s new and we’re just getting started. Rumor roundups and hot topics from around the league.