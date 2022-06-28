NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are Listening to J.T. Miller Calls

Donnie & Dhali: Rick Dhaliwal (on Friday’s show) on what he’s hearing on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller.

“A lot of stuff out there that the Canucks have made teams aware they’re listening to offers on J.T. Miller. I got to the Miller camp morning and they are not surprised folks, that these reports, the Canucks are listening on Miller.

In fact, one source told me today the Canucks have been listening to teams about Miller since February. That’s a long time Donnie. That’s five months ago.

So, clearly tells me the two sides are far apart on Miller. His worth on a new deal.

I’ve alway said that Mika Zabinejad’s $8.5 million (over eight years) is a comparable. Years, term, money.

This is very, very interesting to me. What is happening this morning. The other thing I’m going to tell you…”

Donnie jumping in…

“Eight years, $8.5 per cap hit. Is that not reasonable for somebody who got 99 points?

Dhaliwal.

“Yeah, I’m with ya. If the comparables, the comparable, all we’re doing is hearing that’s the comparable. The Vancouver Canucks can not do it Donnie. They can’t.

The number I think they’ve always had for Miller is high 7’s, in the seven range. I think eight and nine is too much for them. I think term is too much. This makes to much sense to me because a few ago I heard the Canucks had a guy named Nazem Kadri on their list, and the only way you can do Kadri is if a guy like Miller is gone and you free up some cap space.

And when I first heard Kadri’s name connected to Vancouver, is was like, ‘are you kidding me.’ Are you an idiot. Like how could they possibly do it. But it’s now starting to make sense. They might, if they move Miller, they might have a lot more money to play with Donnie.”

Donnie:

“But, see, I’m going to go back, every single issue that comes up on the show I’ve flip flopped on. So I’m famous for it. Keep Miller. Ship him away.

But, I keep going back to what Rutherford and Allvin have said all along. Try to increase the prospect pool. Try to get more cap space. Trading Miller make sense, as a result of that. So why would you go out and get another big name like Kadri. You’d be hurting your cap space and obviously a free agent signing, so it wouldn’t hurt you as much.

Dhaliwal:

“Donnie, if you get a lot of young players back.”

Donnie:

“I think that is the way to go.”