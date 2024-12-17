NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks are Looking to do Something

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – Couple Clubs Reach Their Tipping Point episode, on the Vancouver Canucks and how it’s no secret they are looking to do something.

Bukauskas: “And then on top of that, you know, Jim Rutherford goes on After Hours.”

Friedman: “He was actually a pretty mild this time. Like last time he went on, he was furious. I was actually a bit disappointed. He, he had the governor on. He was not letting the golf cart go crazy. It was still entertaining, but it wasn’t as bananas as last time. Unfortunately, from a TV point of view.”

Bukauskas: “Yes, but he did still have some interesting points in there. Like, we need to add a couple of players to really give ourselves a chance to contend. I mean, is that where the wheels first started spinning for your outlandish, who says no idea …”

Friedman: “Yeah, that was one of them.”

Bukauskas: “… once you heard that?”

Friedman: “Yeah. I mean, look, they’re gonna do something. Like Rutherford and Allvin, they, they like to be active. They like to do things. It’s interesting, like, and I wrote it last week, and I’m really having, the Canucks aren’t making it easy.

Because on one hand, you hear Rutherford say, we’ve got to see what we’ve got here. Like Demko just came back, and Miller just came back, and so you kind of want to see how your team looks, but they’re also trying to figure out. They’re trying to add, right?

They’ve, they’ve got to do both. They’ve kind of got to subtract, and they’ve kind of add. Like you look at these call ups and call downs they’re doing every day, and I realize a lot of it’s for cap reasons, but I wonder if they think they, like you want to have depth, but sometimes you can have too many players. Like if you’ve got 27 guys, sometimes you’ve got guys around the margins who can be a little bit unhappy because they’re going up and down or and, you know, you go from being on the NHL roster, the AHL roster.

I’ve seen that teams have told me about that, that sometimes you worry about that, like you might just get some guys who get unhappy and, and I just wonder If the Canucks are looking at that and saying, maybe we have one too many guys here.

Like, obviously they’re trying to move Desharnais, but that’s also for, for cap reasons.

So they’re going to do something. There’s, there’s no question about that. Rutherford’s telling everybody that, and it’s just, we wait to see what they do or we figure it out.

But you know, like I said, about talking, what he said the other day, that’s about his biggest shot is he can deliver. And you know, I think the fact he waited almost 30 games to do it is him saying, ‘All right, I’ve been patient enough. I’ve waited. I’ve given you guys the benefit of the doubt. It’s time to get going here. No more screwing around.'”

Bukauskas: “He’s hinted at it a few times …”

Friedman: “Yeah.”

Bukauskas: “… in the past, but that was a different level on Saturday.”