NHL Rumors: The Vancouver Canucks Could Still be Looking to Add a Defenseman and Forward

Sekeres and Price: Darren Dreger on the Sekeres and Price show talking about potential players the Vancouver Canucks could be interested in. (segment before Guentzel was traded to the Hurricanes)

** NHLRumors.com transcriptions

Sekeres: “Who else are you hearing the Canucks connected to?

Dreger: “Well, it’s a good question. I still think they’re looking at the defense market too, right? I think this is Patrik Allvin and Jimmy Rutherford just you know, what’s the best available player and okay if it’s, if it’s (Jake) Guentzel, all right, obviously that’s where our focus is going to be. Beyond the forwards who we’ve already talked about and if Guentzel doesn’t end up in in Vancouver, I think it drops off, I really do.

You know, the New Jersey Devils at some point here in the near future, going to have to declare their intentions with Tyler Toffoli. Toffoli would be another good piece but a team that I know is interested in Tyler Toffoli shared with me morning they don’t think he’s going anywhere. They think that you know, this is Tom Fitzgerald, just making sure that he’s got all bases covered. That he wants to extend Tyler Toffoli. We know he’s had contract talks with Pat Brisson. We believe that they’re haggling over term more than anything else.

So now where do you go below that, right? So I, I honestly don’t have a real strong connection with the next forward for the Vancouver Canucks on that list because there’s a number of players who we don’t even know about yet, right? I mean, you can’t just look at the trade bait graphics on every network and every website has and says okay, well, those are the players in play. Yeah, those are the players in play, but in the next 24-48 hours, we’re going to learn of names that we haven’t even speculated on yet, and players are going to be available.

Like Pavel Buchnevich, his name has been out there for an extended period of time. Yeah, as of morning, the agent doesn’t, doesn’t think he’s being traded and you know, a source with the St. Louis Blues doesn’t think he’s likely going to be traded. But a lot can change between now and the 3:00 Eastern deadline on Friday.