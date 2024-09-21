NHL Rumors: The Winnipeg Jets may not see Shane Pinto as a comp for Cole Perfetti

Sportsnet: Elliotte Friedman and Kyle Bukauskas on the 32 Thoughts: The Podcast – A Bevy of Extensions as Training Camps Begin episode on Winnipeg Jets RFA forward Cole Perfetti still without a contract. The Jets may not agree with on comparable that has been floated out there.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

Friedman: “You know, Perfetti. It was, it was interesting. We had talked about how, I think a lot of agents and teams kind of looked at it and said that (Shane) Pinto was the, was the, was the, was the player comparable.

Not the team comparable. The team would probably want to avoid that. But Pinto was kind of the agent comparable for, and the player comparable, for Perfetti because they’ve played the same number of games. They’ve basically got the same number of points, and he just got that two year extension from Ottawa in the fives.

You know, the Jets kind of indicated , they don’t see it the same way. And I get that, like, if I was a team and I didn’t like that contract, I would say, No, no, we’re not going there, we’re doing this one.

The one thing about Pinto is, I saw someone mention that Pinto was arbitration eligible. He wasn’t. He did not reach the thresholds of being arbitration eligible. So you kind of have to put that one away.

But I still understand what the team is trying to do here. I’m not sure everyone’s going to see it the same way, but I understand why the Jets are saying that. They don’t like that Pinto contract. They don’t want to go there for a Perfetti. So their Point is saying, no, no, we don’t see it the same way. Again, there’s still a gap, and we’ll see where this goes.