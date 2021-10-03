NHL Rumors: Time is Ticking for the Ottawa Senators and Brady Tkachuk

NHL Watcher: Pierre LeBrun on Brady Tkachuk: “Still not the kind of progress that I think both sides us had hoped for, huge for the Senators to me to make this an 8-yr or at least 6-yr deal. If this ends up a bridge deal..that’s a red flag for me in terms of Brady Tkachuk’s future in Ottawa”

Shawn Simpson: If the Ottawa Senators are offering Brady Tkachuk eight years at $8 million per and if Tkachuk is asking for eight years at $8.4 million per, would go up to $67.2 million from $64 million to get it done.

Hope the sides are that close and can get a long-term deal done as opposed to a bridge deal. Can’t blame either side in this as it’s just part of business.

Shawn Simpson: “When the term structure is mentioned, it’s not always about bonus money.

I spoke to one super agent who laid out what his ask would be on 8 x 8.2. 6.6, 7.75, 9, 10.25, 9.5, 8.5, 7.25, 6.8.

Avoid early escrow, ballon in the middle, then drop in the backend. This is compliant.”

Jimmy Murphy: “Comparables are always a sticking point with agents in NHL contract negotiations and I’m told that has been the case in Brady Tkachuk talks.”

Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Senators: Ottawa Senators owner Eugene Melnyk, GM Pierre Dorion, coach D.J. Smith, Senior VP Pierre McGuire and the rest of their hockey operations department know how important Brady Tkachuk is to the organization and that is why they are pushing for a long-term deal and not a bridge deal.

It’s believed the Senators have offered eight years at $8 million but are trying to find common ground on the structure of the deal. Though signing bonuses get brought up, that may not be the case. It’s hard to say what is holding up the deal but thinks there is still a gap with term and money.

The Senators are trying not to overpay Tkachuk as they know they’ll soon have to give new deals to Josh Norris, Tim Stuetzle, Shane Pinto, Alex Formenton and, eventually, Jake Sanderson.