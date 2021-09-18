NHL Rumors: Tkachuk and the Senators, Hughes, Pettersson and the Canucks

Brady’s brother says the Senators and Brady are not close

Sportsnet: Matthew Tkachuk said on Elliotte Friedman and Jeff Marek’s 31 Thoughts Podcast that his brother Brady Tkachuk and the Ottawa Senators are not close to a contract.

“He might be pulling a classic Tkachuk right now. Dad held out, Matthew held out, and Brady looks like he’s on his way right now. So hopefully it can get figured out here. But it’s just a lot of fake stuff out there regarding this. They’re not too close. So hopefully it gets figured out, but who knows? My dad and I are definitely involved. Brady needs us to help him out with that stuff. He wasn’t as cutthroat as we were during it, but he’s starting to become more of a Tkachuk the later this goes.”

Matthew didn’t sign his three-year, $7 million per bridge deal until September 25th.

Still time for Canucks to re-sign Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: Vancouver Canucks GM Jim Benning and the agent for Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes continue to talk.

“We have a good relationship,” Benning told Sportsnet. “There’s no angry sides. We’re just trying to work through it to figure out how to make everybody happy. “We’re in constant communication with Pat Brisson and his group. The communication’s good and we’re just trying to figure out how to get to some common ground from their perspective and our perspective. They’re important players in the future of our team and our group but these are complicated deals. “We talk every day or every second day. We’ve got a week before main camp starts, so we have time to get it done and then get these guys in camp.” It’s believed that they are now looking at bridge contracts for both Pettersson and Hughes.

The Canucks have about $16 million in salary cap space. which should give them enough cap room to sign one of them to a long-term deal. A long-term deal for Hughes should be less than Cale Makar‘s $9 million. A three-year comparable for Hughes (Zach Werenski, Charlie McAvoy and Mikhail Sergachev) would be put him around $5 million per for three years.

Brayden Point‘s previous three-year deal at $6.75 million per and Mathew Barzal‘s three years at $7 million are good short-term comparables for Pettersson. Point’s new eight-year, $9.5 million per deal is a good long-term comparable.