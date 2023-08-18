NHL Rumors: Tomas Tatar, Connor Hellebuyck, Mark Scheifele and Logan Stanley

A couple teams that could be interested in Tomas Tatar

Travis Yost of TSN: Free agent winger Tomas Tatar would be a good complementary forward for a team who has an ‘aggressive, high-tempo attack.’

The Pittsburgh Penguins reportedly have shown some interest and the Buffalo Sabres and Winnipeg Jets could be able to make something work.

Tatar is coming off a two-year, $9 million contract. Not a lot of teams have salary cap space to add him.

A short-term deal for Connor Hellebuyck? A possible return for Mark Scheifele, and Logan Stanley is a trade possibility

Ken Wiebe of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Hard see teams wanting to go $9-$10 million a season for goaltender heading into their late 30s. Would the Winnipeg Jets be willing to go two or three years at something around $10 million for Connor Hellebuyck over a big, long-term term deal? Hellebuyck won’t re-sign for cheap. A two-year deal would take him to 33-years-old.

Hellebuyck is likely looking for a deal of at least five years, likely six or seven, and likely more than the $8.5 million Ilya Sorokin got (two years younger).

The Jets have likely already offered a Hellebuyck a short-term deal but he’s likely not interested in that route just yet.

Jets forward Mark Scheifele seems like an obvious trade target for the Boston Bruins as they could use a No. 1 center. Scheifele’s $6.125 million cap his would be an issue for the Bruins.

Brandon Carlo plus some salary could make some sense. If the Jets move Hellebuyck, a trade package of Jeremy Swayman and Trent Frederic could be considered.

If the Calgary Flames trade Elias Lindholm to the Bruins, Scheifele to the Flames seems unlikely.

Jets defenseman Logan Stanley remains unsigned (RFA) and there doesn’t appear to be a top-six spot for him on their blue line. Stanley’s interest in getting traded at the trade deadline last year was due to playing time and getting an opportunity. It wouldn’t be a surprise if he’d still like a change of scenery. Re-signing before a trade is a possibility. He doesn’t have a lot of trade value.

At this time wouldn’t add a second or third-line sweetener to move two years of Neal Pionk or Nate Schmidt.