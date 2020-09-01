NHL Rumors: Top 20 NHL Trade Candidates This Offseason

Frank Seravalli of TSN: Winnipeg Jets forward Patrik Laine has scored 138 goals over the past four seasons, good for seventh most over that span. He’s not a lock to be traded this offseason, but his name is on the trade bait board. The Jets have some big holes to fill, so Laine and Nikolaj Ehlers could become trade chips for the Jets.

The 22-year old Laine has a season left at $6.75 million and will be looking for a big deal afterwards, something the Jets may not be willing to commit to. The 24-year old Ehlers carries a $6 million cap hit through 2024-25 and is more versatile than Laine.

The Carolina Hurricanes are deep on the blue line and may have interest pairing Laine with fellow Finns Sebastian Aho and Teuvo Teravainen.

If the St. Louis Blues are able to re-sign Alex Pietrangelo, they could look to move Vince Dunn.

Alex Kilorn may be the top trade candidate for the Tampa Bay Lightning as Tyler Johnson, Ondrej Palat and Yanni Gourde all have no-trade clauses.

1. Matt Murray – Pittsburgh Penguins – G – RFA

2. James van Riemsdyk – Philadelphia Flyers – LW – 3 years at $7 million

3. Josh Anderson – Columbus Blue Jackets – RW – RFA

4. Oliver Ekman-Larsson – Arizona Coyotes – LD – 7 years at $8.25 million

5. Patrik Laine – Winnipeg Jets – LD – 1 year at $6.75 million

6. Shayne Gostisbehere – Philadelphia Flyers – LD – 3 years at $4.5 million

7. Kyle Palmieri – New Jersey Devils – RW – 1 year at $4.65 million

8. Max Domi – Montreal Canadiens – C/LW – RFA

9. Marc-Andre Fleury – Vegas Golden Knights – G – 2 years at $7 million

10. Kris Letang – Pittsburgh Penguins – RD – 2 years at $7.25 million

11. Ryan Dzingel – Carolina Hurricanes – LW – 1 year at $3.38 million

12. Nikolaj Ehlers – Winnipeg Jets – RW – 5 years at $6 million

13. Vince Dunn – St. Louis Blues – LW – RFA

14. Alex Killorn – Tampa Bay Lightning – LW – 3 years at $4.45 million

15. Adam Larsson – Edmonton Oilers – RD – 1 year at $4.17 million

16. Jared McCann – Pittsburgh Penguins – LW – RFA

17. Andreas Johnsson – Toronto Maple Leafs – LW – 3 years at $3.4 million

18. Rasmus Ristolainen – Buffalo Sabres – RD – 2 years at $5.4 million

19. Frederik Andersen – Toronto Maple Leafs – G – 1 year at $5 million

20. Dougie Hamilton – Carolina Hurricanes – RD – 1 year at $5.75 million