NHL Rumors: Top Five Teams Who Are More Affected By A Flat Salary Cap

Matt Larkin of The Hockey News: Looking at the top five teams who will be hurt most by the flat NHL salary cap of $81.5 million.

1. Tampa Bay Lightning – $5.33 million in projected salary cap space with 15 players under contract. They have two key restricted free agents in center Anthony Cirelli and defenseman Mikhail Sergachev. Cirelli could be in line for a big, long-term deal. Could they convince him to a cap hit around the $5 million mark? A bridge-deal for Sergachev or a long-term deal in the $6 million range?

Yanni Gourde carries a $5.17 million cap hit and a full no-trade. Ondrej Palat, Tyler Johnson, Alex Killorn are on full no-trade clauses, with Killorn’s becoming a 16-team no-trade this offseason.

2. St. Louis Blues – $2.05 million in projected salary cap space with 20 players signed. Alex Pietrangelo is their big UFA. He could land somewhere between $8 and $10 million per season. Defenseman Vince Dunn is their top RFA.

Defenseman Justin Faulk doesn’t have any trade restrictions. Backup goaltender Jake Allen makes $4.35 million and is an obvious trade candidate. Winger Jaden Schwartz has a year left at $5.35 million and a 15-team no-trade.

3. Chicago Blackhawks – $7.35 million in projected salary cap space with 18 players signed. RFAs Dominik Kubalik and Dylan Strome need new deals. They’ll need a starting goaltender.

Brent Seabrook and Andrew Shaw would count close to $11 million on the LTIR, but Seabrook is still hoping to play.

4. Toronto Maple Leafs – $4.59 million in projected salary cap space with 16 players signed. They could use at least on impactful right-handed defenseman. The Leafs also need to keep in mind that Frederik Andersen is UFA after next season.

Kasperi Kapanen, Andreas Johnsson and Alexander Kerfoot could be dangled. The Leafs could also look to acquire a LTIR player.

5. Arizona Coyotes – $1.51 million in projected salary cap space with 16 players under contract. Marian Hossa‘s $5.28 million will be LTIR’d. Taylor Hall could cost between $9 and $10 million. Vinnie Hinostroza is an RFA and won’t cost a ton.

Derek Stepan and his $6.5 million for one more year may have to be moved if they hope to re-sign Hall.