NHL Rumors: Edmonton Oilers, and the Toronto Maple Leafs

On the Oilers blue line, goaltending, and what about Toews?

Mark Spector of Sportsnet: (mailbag) Don’t think you move a legit NHL defenseman, Brett Kulak, and give the slot to an unproven defenseman. Yes, they could use some added cap space. Kulak on the third pairing is fine and it’s their top four that needs an upgrade or needs to play better.

There should be legit concern about the Edmonton Oilers goaltending. What Jack Campbell are you going to get and will Stuart Skinner have a sophomore slump? Spending assets at the trade deadline on a goaltender and not a skater would be a worst-case scenario.

Campbell is an unlikely buyout candidate but if he has another sub-par year….

The Oilers are among the teams keeping an eye on Jonathan Toews. It’s looking like Toews may not play next season. When Toews’ agency sent out their list of pending UFAs, Toews names wasn’t on it.

Do Bertuzzi and Domi give the Maple Leafs some flexibility with Nylander?

Sportsnet: Frank Seravalli on the Toronto Maple Leafs and if the signings of Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi give them some flexibility if they can’t reach an extension with William Nylander.

“The longer this William Nylander situation drags on, every day my eyebrows get a little bit more raised because I don’t think they’re particularly close, and more than that, I think Nylander believes that he’s, or his camp believes that he’s in a stratosphere that I just don’t see the Toronto Maple Leafs getting too.

I don’t think anyone is willing to say yet that the Leafs have reached a dead end, but if they do, I still don’t think Brad Treliving’s afraid to trade him. And more than that, I think these additions of Bertuzzi and Domi provide you the ultimate flexibility should you feel like you have to.

To know that you have some semblance or way to replace the scoring and production if you need to say goodbye.

