NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs and Jack Campbell Talking Contract Extension?

Nick Kypreos: Hearing that the Toronto Maple Leafs have started contract extension talks with pending UFA goaltender Jack Campbell.

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: The goalender UFA market has Campbell, Darcy Kuemper, and Joonas Korpisalo at the top, followed by the likes of Jaroslav Halak, Martin Jones, Anton Forsberg, Ville Husso, Marc-Andre Fleury and Braden Holtby.

Jack Campbell wouldn’t confirm on Kypreos’ report that contract negotiations are underway. Campbell only would say on remaining with the Maple Leafs long-term:

“I truly love it here,” Campbell beamed. “The guys have taken me in like I’ve been here my whole career. Special group. Special city. The fans are incredible. And any time they embrace me the way they have, it means a lot to me, and there’s nothing more I’d love than to stay here. I guess, ultimately, all we can do — myself included — is win hockey games.”

Coach Sheldon Keefe didn’t doubt that Campbell was the Maple Leafs starter even after they signed Petr Mrazek to a three-year deal at $3.8 million per.

The Maple Leafs would like to bring Campbell back, but once again, don’t have a lot of money to work with.

Calvin Petersen’s three-year, $5 million per will be a comparable for Campbell’s reps. The Leafs might have to move someone else out if they need to fit in $5 million for Campbell.

Sportsnet 590 The FAN: Nick Kypreos on Maple Leafs goaltender Jack Campbell.

“The optics were, despite signing Petr Mrazek for two years at what, $3.4 million (Justin Bourne corrects that Mrazek as at $3.8 million). Oh $3.8, oh my god, I just short changed him $800,000. That Jack was really the guy still. That it’s been set up, and you can’t tell me after everything Jack has been through in the last year that he wouldn’t get an opportunity to show he’s a number one goalie with the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Bourne:

“Like a 50-32 type of split for games.”

Kypreos:

“So, are you going to now turn me into a 1 and 1a with him? That we’re seen as equals? Because that would piss me off if I’m Jack Campbell.”

Bourn:

“If I was negotiating a contract with him, I would offer that look at least. Ya, you’re a 1 and 1a. You’re not a starter, you’re splitting it with Mrazek, so we’ll give you tandem money. We’re not going to give you starter money.”

Kypreos:

“I am now feeling as good as, my whole career, and I don’t want 1-1a money. I want, who signed Calvin Petersen. What did he get? $5 million.”

Bourne: