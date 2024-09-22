NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Calgary Flames

Jake McCabe and Matthew Knies are entering the last year of their contracts

Luke Fox: Toronto Maple Leafs pending free agent defenseman Jake McCabe said that sides have started talking about contract extension, and there is a mutual interest. He loves it in Toronto, and they love his game. McCabe said he’s willing to have talks during the season.

David Alter: Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies is entering the final year of his entry-level deal. When asked if he’s spoken to the Leafs about an extension: “I don’t really want to get into that. I want to stay here. I know a lot of guys want to stay here. It’s a pretty awesome place to play. I think I’m just going to leave that out of my hands and just work on getting better and contributing.”

Nazem Kadri and MacKenzie Weegar don’t want to go anywhere

Salim Valji of TSN: The Calgary Flames are going through a bit of rebuild after trading away veterans for prospects and draft picks last season. 33-year-old Nazem Kadri remains with the team and is still committed to them. When asked if he wants to stay, he said he loves the city and the organization and added:

“I feel like it’s super early to be asking these kinds of questions, so I’m gonna ask you guys to pump the brakes a little bit,” he said with a half-smile on Thursday. “Let us go play, and we’re going to try to rally around each other and surprise some people.”

Defenseman MacKenzie Weegar also said that he wants to stay.

“I don’t want to go anywhere,” Weegar said this week. “I know a lot of people talk about leaving or whatnot, but I want to build the reputation back up in this city and make it a championship city again. They’ve really taken me in here, so I just want to give them back what they’ve given me.”