NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the New York Rangers

Mitch Marner only wants to hear about extension talks if it’s really important

Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs pending UFA forward Mitch Marner said that he’s not against having contract talks taking place during the season but he doesn’t want to be involved unless it’s really important.

“I don’t know if I would say that,” he answered. “But I think for my sake, unless it gets really important or (I’m) really needed, I’m going to let my agent and Brad do all the talking and figure stuff out. I’m just going to focus on playing hockey and trying to help this team win games.”

The New York Rangers and Igor Shesterkin aren’t close on an extension

Arthur Staple and Peter Baugh of The Athletic: It doesn’t appear that contract extension talks between the New York Rangers and goaltender Igor Shesterkin have progressed much over the past few months. Two league sources said as of the weekend they are “not remotely close.”

The sources said that if a deal isn’t reached before the start of the regular season, they’ll be shelved until after the season. That doesn’t mean that talks may not happen behind the scenes, the Shesterkin doesn’t want it being a distraction.

Shesterkin is setting up to being the highest-paid goalie in the NHL. Carry Price comes in at $10.5 million.

Mollie Walker of the NY Post: Back in June The Post reported that Igor Shesterkin was after $12 million a season, and league sources confirmed that is what he’s looking for.

Shesterkin has the leverage as a pending UFA. The longer it goes the riskier it gets for the Rangers as there would be teams that have the room to give him what he wants if he hits free agency. Shesterkin has said he loves the organization and the city.