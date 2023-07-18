NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Max Domi turned down two, three-year offers to sign for one in Toronto

Nick Alberga: “What have you made of Toronto’s offseason? I know you had a chance to talk to Tie Domi the other day.”

Gretzky: “I’m really excited for Tie because as you guys know, he’s a Maple Leaf through and through. He loves Toronto and he’s always been a huge part of the Maple Leafs organization. And more importantly, he’s been a big fan of the Maple Leafs probably since he was a young kid.

So, I know he’s so excited about his son Max playing in Toronto.

One of the things that I’m really impressed with is Max had some two or three-year offers to go to other cities. And he chose in his heart, I’m going to go there. Take a little less money. I want to be a Leaf and show people I can earn another contract.

And that’s what you want as an organization. You want your guys to be hungry right? And good for Max. I think he’s gonna do great in Toronto. Tie can help him with all the stress and pressure that other cities maybe don’t have.

But I think this is a really nice signing but for not only Max but the Male Leafs.

Patrick Johnston: Vancouver Canucks GM Patrik Allvin said in June that Vancouver Canucks Tanner Pearson‘s hand has healed and that they are expecting him to return for training camp. That would leave the Canucks with nine forwards and someone would need to sit.

Sheldon Dries could steal Nils Aman‘s fourth-line center spot, with Max Sasson also in the mix. They may also want to keep Phil Di Giuseppe around. Jack Studnicka requires waivers. Aman and Vasily Podkozlin are the only two forwards who are waiver exempt.

The Canucks don’t really seem interested in trading any of their true trade candidates in Brock Boeser, Conor Garland and Nils Hoglander to this point, but that may have to change.