NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Andersen, the Goalie Market, Borowiecki and Some Toughness Options

Maple Leafs are not shopping Andersen, but ….

Terry Koshan of the Toronto Sun: There has been plenty of trade speculation surrounding the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The Toronto Maple Leafs may not be shopping goaltender Frederik Andersen, but GM Kyle Dubas would listen to any team that inquires. There are plenty of goaltenders that will be available this offseason in free agency and for trade.

The free agent market could consist of Robin Lehner, Braden Holtby, Jacob Markstrom, Thomas Greiss, Cam Talbot, Corey Crawford and Anton Khudobin.

The trade market could include Matt Murray or Tristan Jarry, and Darcy Kuemper. The New York Rangers may need to move one of Henrik Lundqvist, Alexandar Georgiev or Igor Shesterkin.

Dubas could look to move one of Alexander Kerfoot or Andreas Johnsson if it gives the Leafs more room for a top-four defenseman.

Several free agent options for the Maple Leafs

Ian Mendes: Hailey Salvian said that Ottawa Senators defenseman Mark Borowiecki is going to test free agency.

Michael Traikos of the Toronto Sun: The free agent crop for defensemen could include Alex Pietrangelo, Torey Krug, Chris Tanev, T.J. Brodie and Travis Hamonic.

Those defensemen would likely cost too much for the Toronto Maple Leafs, but right-handed Mark Borowiecki could fill a need and at the right price.

“I understand his role isn’t going to be as a power-play specialist,” agent Steve Bartlett said in a phone interview with Postmedia Network on Thursday. “But you see these games where it’s one blocked shot after another and guys sacrificing their bodies — that’s Mark. It’s a very valuable thing. “Teammates know he’s got their back. They watch him and how hard he works. He’s far from the most talented guy, but his compete level is off the charts in my opinion. Coaches love him, because of that do-anything mentality and how he’ll sacrifice his body and block shots left and right and throw himself into harm’s way. He’s one of those guys who makes everyone around him play harder, because of how dedicated he is.”

Would Borowiecki consider a move from the Senators to the Maple Leafs: “We’re wide open.”

The Leafs roster lacks toughness, especially if Kyle Clifford leaves via free agency. Potential ‘toughness’ options for the Maple Leafs could also include Wayne Simmonds, Joel Edmundson, Justin Braun and Brenden Dillon.