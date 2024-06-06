NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Bertuzzi, Domi, Marner, Edmundson and Tavares

The Toronto Maple Leafs are hopeful to re-sign Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving hopes to be able to re-sign pending UFAs Tyler Bertuzzi and Max Domi.

“But it’s got to work for them and it’s got to work for us,” he said. “We’ve got, certainly, some issues that we have to address on the roster. There’s a pie and there’s only so much to go around.

“We’ve got a few guys who are up. And part of this is getting better, too. It’s not just being the same. You’re trying to get better in the process, as well. So we’ll see.”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: Toronto Maple Leafs GM Brad Treliving on the Mitch Marner speculation.

“The thing I would say is, be very, very careful of what you read out there. Mitch is a hell of a player. He’s going into the last year of his contract. We’re not going to comment on any players. Any business that we conduct, we’ll do that between Darren Ferris and us. We’re not going to do play-by-play on it. We’ve got to look at every possible way for our team to be better.

“Mitch controls a lot of this whole thing (with the no-trade). If there’s a way to make our team better, we’re going to do it. But we’re certainly not going to make a trade just so we can pound our chest and say, ‘Look, we’re different.’”

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There’s nothing new with Mitch Marner and the Toronto Maple Leafs. There is a lot of interest but he’s focused on fulfilling his contract with the Leafs. Don’t believe Marner is interested in talking extension with the Leafs come July 1st. There is no meeting scheduled during the Scouting Combine this week.

There is mutual interest between the Maple Leafs and Joel Edmundson. John Tavares doesn’t want to go anywhere

Pierre LeBrun of The Athletic: There is a mutual interest between the Maple Leafs and pending UFA defenseman Joel Edmundson. Edmundson played under and won a Stanley Cup with new Leafs coach Craig Berube in St. Louis.

The Leafs haven’t spoken with Pat Brisson, John Tavares’ agent. He doesn’t want to waive his no-move.