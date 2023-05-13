NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Decisions, Free Agents and their Cap Situation

Ryan S. Clark and Kristen Shilton of ESPN: The Toronto Maple Leafs finally got past the first round but fell in five games to the Florida Panthers. There are some big decisions this offseason.

GM Kyle Dubas’ contract expires. Will they bring him back, and/or does he want to come back? If the bring in someone new, will that person want to make bigger changes?

Pending UFAs include Alex Kerfoot, David Kampf, Ryan O’Reilly and Michael Bunting. Goaltender Ilya Samsonov is an RFA.

The biggest question is, do they bring the core back – Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner, John Tavares, and William Nylander? They have great regular season numbers but the playoffs have been a different story.

Mike Zeisberger of NHL.com: Will the core group be brought back next season? Kyle Dubas doesn’t have a contract. He did his part at the deadline by bringing in Ryan O’Reilly, Noel Acciari, Sam Lafferty, Jake McCabe and Luke Schenn.

Auston Matthews has a year left on his contract, and will he be interested in a contract extension? What GM will be negotiating with him on July 1st? Matthews had 0 goals in round two.

Sportsnet: Maple Leafs forward Mitch Marner on their core.

“We all got years left on our contracts. I mean, I don’t know. It’s not up to us, but we got a lot of belief in this group,” Marner said. “We got a lot of belief in that core. It sucks right now, but I got belief.”

2023 UFAs – Ryan O’Reilly, Alex Kerfoot, Michael Bunting, Noel Acciari, , Zach Aston-Reese, David Kampf, Luke Schenn, Justin Holl, Erik Gustafsson, Wayne Simmonds, Jordie Benn, Carl Dahlstrom, and Radim Zohorna.

2023 RFAs – Victor Mete, Ilya Samsonov, Erik Kallgren, Semyon Der-Arguchintsev, Mac Hollowell, Filip Kral, Pontus Holmberg, and Nicholas Abruzzese.

2024 UFAs – Auston Matthews, William Nylander, Sam Lafferty, Bobby McMann, Jake Muzzin, TJ Brodie, Mark Giordano, Victor Mete, Matt Murray, Ilya Samsonov, Kyle Clifford, Erik Kallgren, Vladimir Bobylev and Jonathan Walker.

2024 RFAs – Nicholas Robertson, Timothy Liljegren, Rodion Amirov, Max Ellis, Dmitry Ovchinnikov, Alex Steeves, and Keith Petruzzelli.