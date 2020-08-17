NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, Pittsburgh Penguins, and the Minnesota Wild

Would be a surprise if Andersen doesn’t start for the Maple Leafs next season

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Frederik Andersen has a year left on his deal at a $5 million cap hit. There may not be a big upgrade on the free agent market this offseason. Jacob Markstrom could re-sign with the Canucks. Braden Holtby and Corey Crawford appear to be on the downturn. Robin Lehner is the top UFA goaltender but he wouldn’t come cheap. Cam Talbot‘s numbers are not as good as Andersen’s.

The Minnesota Wild, New York Rangers and Pittsburgh Penguins may have a goaltender available for trade.

It would be a surprise if Andersen and Maple Leafs talk contract extension this offseason and it would be a surprise if Andersen is not their starting goaltender when the 2020-21 season gets underway.

Before the Maple Leafs acquired defenseman Tyson Barrie, there was speculation he was wanting $8 million a season. Barrie didn’t have great free agent season with five goals and 39 points. He wasn’t a good match with the Leafs. On if he’s looking for a short- or long-term deal, Barrie said: “At this point I have no idea what the future holds,” he says.

Murray looking like the odd man out in Pittsburgh

Dan Kingerski of Pittsburgh Hockey Now: Pittsburgh Penguins GM Jim Rutherford needs to figure out his goaltending situation for next season, and it appears that Tristan Jarry will get a new contract and that Matt Murray will be moved.

The free agent market for goaltenders could include Braden Holtby, Robin Lehner, Corey Crawford and Jacob Markstrom. The Vegas Golden Knight could be put Marc-Andre Fleury on the trade block if they re-sign Lehner. The New York Rangers may also be looking to move a goalie.

Murray’s trade value has decreased this season as he posted a .899 save percentage, though he did have a good second half to the regular season.

Given the flooded goalie market this offseason, the trade value for Murray could be a second-round pick and a prospect.

Could the Penguins find a team that is interested in Murray but also in Jack Johnson (three years left at $3.25 million) or Nick Bjugstad (one-year at $4.1 million)?

The Wild may be looking for a new goaltender and Bjugstad is from Minnesota. Could the Penguins take back a big contract of Zach Parise or Ryan Suter (both have five years at $7.25 million) along with another asset(s)?