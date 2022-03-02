NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Goaltending and J.T. Miller

The Maple Leafs will have to investigate the trade market if their goaltending doesn’t improve

Jonas Siegel of The Athletic: Petr Mrazek and Jack Campbell appear to be question marks for the Toronto Maple Leafs. Mrazek’s inconsistent play and health are issues, and he’s under contract for two more years.

If the Leafs goaltenders don’t turn things around over the next three weeks, the Leafs may have to dig deeper into the trade market. Not sure how that would even work though.

J.T. Miller wouldn’t be priority number one for the Toronto Maple Leafs

Donnie & Dhali: Elliotte Friedman on Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, and his mention of the Toronto Maple Leafs having an interest.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“I just think, look, I think Toronto has decided that if Muzzin can play, they’re not going to hold him out. And, they don’t know yet. They aren’t going to rush him back or anything like that but I think they are going to see where this goes.

But I think what Toronto has told teams and they’ve decided, if Jake Muzzin‘s ready to return before the end of the season, they are going to play him. They’re not going to hold him out to the playoffs.

So that makes a Miller trade borderline impossible – cap wise. I do think that they looked into it. I think they talked about it but I don’t think J.T. Miller is going to be Toronto’s number one priority. I think they are going to look at fixing their defense first and then seeing if they have any room to do anything else from there.

But I will say one thing, I think Miller and a number of other Canucks are getting very tired of the rumors. I think they are tired of hearing their names out there.”