NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs, and the Vancouver Canucks

Will the Maple Leafs move out some regulars to re-sign Jack Campbell?

Luke Fox of Sportsnet: A ‘bold prediction’ that the Toronto Maple Leafs will find a way to re-sign goaltender Jack Campbell. On a bargain deal at $1.65 million and will be looking for a nice raise.

Last offseason the Maple Leafs gave Petr Mrazek a three-year deal at $11.4 million. Jacob Markstrom and Phillip Grubauer got six years at $6 million and $5.9 million respectively.

The Leafs don’t have much cap space to work with. They may need to include a sweetener to trade Mrazek or could possibly buy him out. Other trade options could include defenseman Jake Muzzin and/or forward Alexander Kerfoot.

Defensemen Travis Dermott and Justin Holl could be trade options by the March 21st trade deadline. If GM Kyle Dubas is wanting to improve the right side of their blue line, their best trade chips would include Nick Robertson, Rodion Amirov or their 2022 first-round pick. Trade targets could include Mark Giordano, Josh Manson or Ben Chiarot.

Could Brock Boeser be the odd man out in Vancouver?

Iain MacIntyre of Sportsnet: ‘Bold prediction’ that the Vancouver Canucks will look to change their core. Bo Horvat and J.T. Miller will be UFAs after 2023. With Elias Petterson and Vasily Podkolzin needing an extension soon, and Thatcher Demko, Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes locked up long-term, something will have to give.

Forward Brock Boeser could find himself as the man out. He’ll be owed a $7.5 million qualifying offer. If the Canucks want to extend Horvat and Miller, they may not be able to fit Boeser’s salary in.

Two GM candidates for the Canucks and a blue line option

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now: Have been hearing lots about Pittsburgh Penguins assistant GM Patrik Allvin being tied to the vacant Vancouver Canucks GM position. Colorado Avalanche assistant GM Chris MacFarland has also had his name in recent speculation.

The Canucks could use some more depth on the right side of their blue line. Buffalo Sabres pending UFA Colin Miller could be one option. He carries a $4 million salary cap hit.

A right-handed center could be on the Canucks wish list.