NHL Rumors: Toronto Maple Leafs – Justin Holl, Travis Dermott, and Jack Campbell

Need to overpay for Holl or Dermott

NHL Watcher: Darren Dreger on TSN 1050 on Friday on Maple Leafs defensemen Justin Holl and Travis Dermott: “To move out one of those guys and this stage of the season, I think a team that is inquiring or is acquiring is going to have to overpay for either player.”

Chris Johnston: Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Travis Dermott on hearing his name in the trade rumors: “I’m in the blue and white right now so that’s where my heart is.”

All quiet on the Maple Leafs – Jacke Campbell extension talk front

TSN: Chris Johnston on TSNs That’s Hockey on if the Toronto Maple Leafs and pending free agent goaltender Jack Campbell are engaged on contract extension talks.

** NHLRumors.com transcription

“There’s been no substantial talks, Gino, on the situation since the regular season began between Jack Campbell’s agent and the Maple Leafs.

It’s interesting, one, of course, because there is a sort of wide variety of players that you might compare a Jack Campbell to. How this season plays out will ultimately dictate this, but the one that jumps out at me is the Cal Petersen contract. That is a goaltender who played fewer than 60 games when he signed that deal at $5 million. You know that Kurt Overhardt who represents Jack Campbell took note of that contract. Understands that would be a nice number for his client to get to.

The Leafs are paying Petr Mrazek $3.8 million as you see there. I’m sure they’d like to keep Jack Campbell closer to that, and that’s really the range I think you’re looking at.

Now comes down to, can they find a fit. Jack Campbell does like it in Toronto. I think it’s been a nice fit for him. He’s really put some turbo boosters on his career since becoming a Maple Leaf.

But, there’s not much happening behind the scenes on the contract front right now.